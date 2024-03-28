Lara Trump's RNC Includes Question About 2020 Election Legitimacy in Job Interviews, Report Reveals

Recent developments within the Republican National Committee (RNC) under the leadership of Lara Trump have ignited controversy as job applicants are reportedly being asked a crucial question, "Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen?" This inquiry, detailed in a Washington Post report, has posed concerns about ideological litmus tests and loyalty to former President Donald Trump within the organization.

A spokesperson for both the RNC and Donald Trump, Danielle Alvarez, did not deny the existence of this line of questioning, highlighting that it is indeed part of the hiring process. Alvarez shared, “Candidates who worked on the frontline in battleground states or are currently in states where fraud allegations have been prevalent were asked about their work experience. We want experienced staff with meaningful views on how elections are won and lost and real experience-based opinions about what happens in the trenches.”

Left: RNC co-Chair Lara Trump trying to claim Trump’s 2020 election lies are ‘in the past’



Right: New reporting that the RNC under Lara Trump is now asking applicants if they believe in Trump’s 2020 election lies as a litmus test for new hires pic.twitter.com/ia9pz1JgBt — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) March 27, 2024

As per People, this move comes amid a prominent shift in leadership and focus within the RNC. Lara Trump, along with Michael Whatley, a loyalist from North Carolina, has taken on key roles within the organization, indicating a closer alignment with Donald Trump’s narratives and strategies.

Lara commented on the RNC’s stance regarding the 2020 election, stating, “The past is the past and unfortunately we had to learn a couple of hard lessons in 2020.” However, the Post’s report highlights that questions about the election’s legitimacy are still being used to assess former staffers for rehiring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump)

The problematic nature of this questioning has not gone unnoticed. Critics argue that it creates a biased hiring process and compromises the integrity of the RNC by prioritizing loyalty to Trump over other qualifications. Bill Kristol, an anti-Trump conservative commentator, pointed out that this approach could prevent potential hires who do not share Trump’s election beliefs from joining the RNC.

GOP strategist Doug Heye weighed in and shared, “The problem with Trumpism is that despite bringing in very smart and very capable people if you want to play Trump’s game, you have to back him up on everything he says. Claims about the election being stolen are kind of the last frontier of that.” as reported by Mediaite.

The broader context of these developments includes a wave of dismissals within the RNC following the installation of Trump loyalists in leadership positions. More than 60 staffers across several departments were reportedly let go, indicating a prominent restructuring and ideological realignment within the organization. The question of election integrity and the 2020 election’s output remains a contentious issue in American politics.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Omar Vega

While courts across the country have consistently rejected claims of widespread fraud in the election, Trump and his allies continue to promote the narrative that the election was stolen. This narrative has led to legal challenges, political tensions, and divisions within the Republican Party.