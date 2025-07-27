Lara Trump’s Latest Political Move Is Raising Eyebrows—Especially After Donald Trump’s Snub

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has announced she won’t run for the North Carolina seat in the U.S. Senate. She posted on X that she won’t be pursuing the seat this time. Moreover, she’s hopeful about where the future leads her.

Her dropping out of the senate seat comes right after the President decided to endorse her opponent, Michael Whatley. He is the current head of the RNC.

He may announce his candidacy in a few days. Meanwhile, he will also receive an endowment from Lara Trump. Earlier, it was speculated that Trump would endorse his daughter-in-law, so this comes as a surprise now.

Lara was considered to be the frontrunner in the elections when Thom Tillis dropped out of the re-election. Insiders revealed that she won’t be able to say no to run for the seat if the President himself asks her. In this case, she could not have said no to her father-in-law.

After nobody asked her to be a Senator, Lara Trump has decided she doesn’t want to be a Senator. pic.twitter.com/ouNVBBzMOA — Evan (@daviddunn177) December 22, 2024



So she may have seriously considered running for the seat.For Tillis not considering re-elections, it comes amidst him voting against Trump’s big, beautiful bill. The aftermath of this was him receiving threats and criticism from the president. He also warned him about the primary challengers in the race.

Tillis announced his resignation the next day after Trump had posted, calling what he was doing a big mistake in capital letters. In his statement, he emphasized how lately leaders are needed to compromise and can no longer have independent thinking. He called them endangered species. He believed this and had to make the hard choice of not wanting re-election.

Lara Trump has announced she’s not running for senate. Because:

1) Between spin class and tanning, who has time?

2) Decided to wait for election results, then declare herself the winner

3) Found out she wouldn’t get a sash and a tiara; “Tell me about it,” groused Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/1z0PpefvDF — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 6, 2021



Netizens are reacting to Lara dropping out, and they had an opinion that she might have lost had she run for the seat. Some said she made a wise decision as she did not have the proper support, so she stopped herself from being embarrassed.

One joked that she finally realized she isn’t that popular in the real world. Another one chimes in with relief, saying they don’t want to see more Trumps in politics. Some people also think that Epstein’s files are still blowing up, and Trump’s name won’t let her go ahead. She even called out her father-in-law for not being open and transparent about the files.