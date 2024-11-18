Lara Trump Looks Almost Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos: "Her Face Seems..."

When Lara Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in her striking blue dress, it sparked intense discussion about her dramatically changed appearance. The co-chair of the RNC seemed aware of the impending scrutiny, playfully noting on her podcast The Right View, "Let's see what I look like at the convention. Hopefully decent. Well, we'll report back on that."

The transformation of Lara has been nothing short of remarkable. Compared to her current appearance, Lara's face was much thinner and more angular in old pictures. Although she hasn't discussed any cosmetic procedures she may have done, experts have undoubtedly noted some significant changes. Board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso, who practices in Beverly Hills and Miami, conducted a thorough analysis comparing photos from 2013 and 2024. His professional assessment suggests several significant procedures. "On both pictures, Lara has a very defined jawline most likely due to a face-lift," Busso explained, estimating the procedure's cost at around $100,000.

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Inside Edition producer turned aspiring music star has taken quite the journey with her appearance. Other modifications, such as what appears to be a nose job, were also noted by Dr. Busso. "Her nose seems to be less prominent on the second picture," he observed, suggesting a potential $20,000 investment in the procedure. The specialist also pointed out signs of Botox treatments (approximately $1,500) and facial fillers (around $5,000), noting, "Her face seems rounder on the second picture, and her cheeks are fuller."

People are constantly talking about how Lara's appearance has changed throughout the years. Now that she is under a bigger spotlight as the co-chair of the RNC, it is much more apparent. This transformation aligns with what some critics have dubbed the 'MAGA face' phenomenon. Cultural commentator Tressie McMillan Cottom offered an intriguing perspective on these dramatic makeovers within conservative circles. She claimed that these changes are more than merely cosmetic; they reflect a more significant change, such as willingness to adjust to specific power structures within the system.

As social media continues to buzz about these transformations, TikTok creator Isabella Segalovich raised thought-provoking questions about the pattern of similar procedures among conservative figures. "The choices that [Laura Loomer] made," Segalovich notes, "are the same choices that Lara Trump made, as well as Kristi Noem and Kimberly Guilfoyle."

The Trump family is no stranger to cosmetic surgery speculation. Melania Trump has faced questions about breast augmentation and facial fillers, while Ivanka Trump has been the subject of rhinoplasty rumors. Some social media commentators have suggested that many in the conservative sphere are 'trying to look like Melania,' viewing her as a sort of Kim Kardashian in her own unique way. Michigan-based surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn suggested to The Skincare Edit that Ivanka may have undergone nose surgery at a young age. Even Donald Trump reportedly had operations, like chin and waist liposuction and scalp reduction surgery, in 1989, according to a 1990 court judgment made by his late ex-wife Ivana Trump, as per The List.

