Khloé Kardashian Reveals How Kris Jenner's Comments Nudged Her Toward Nose Surgery

In 2021, Khloé Kardashian revealed her challenges in meeting the "unrealistic" beauty standards imposed on her by the public. Following the accidental online posting of an unedited bikini picture, she shared a lengthy message expressing her lifelong battle with body image, which made her dissatisfied with how the photo portrayed her physique. Khloé worked swiftly to have the picture taken down from the internet.

She responded on Instagram, "The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared."

Khloé went on to express how being subjected to a lifetime of scrutiny over her looks has been very difficult on her and how it's tedious to sustain a lifestyle that meets impossible standards that others have set for her. She says, "For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them [every day] by the world. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life... I am told that I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all."

She confessed to using filters and photo editing tools similar to how she uses makeup or gets her nails done. She justified this by stating that she wanted to present herself to the world in a way that reflected her personal choices and preferences. Khloé asserted, "Her body, her image, and how she chooses to look and what she wants to share is her choice." She emphasized that it's not up to anyone else to decide or judge what is acceptable. As is widely known, Khloé's message placed a significant portion of the blame on the public for her lack of confidence. However, fans have consistently speculated whether some of Khloé's insecurities could also be attributed to comments made by her own family members.

Kris Jenner, In 2011, published her candid memoir, Kris Jenner... And All Things Kardashian. In the book, Kris openly recounts her initial perception that Khloé looked "different" from her sisters, right from the moment she was born. Unfortunately, she uses a less-than-flattering tone to describe Khloé's appearance. She describes Kourtney as "little and petite and cute" and Kim as "breathtakingly beautiful." However, when it came to Khloé, she described her as "From the moment I saw her, Khloé just looked like a Khloé. Like her name, Khloé looked different. Different from everyone else in the family, from the moment she was born."

As Khloé grew older, she became aware of her mother Kris's thoughts on her appearance when she accidentally overheard Kris telling a friend that she believed her daughter needed a nose job. Shockingly, this incident occurred when Khloé was just nine years old. Khloé disclosed that she repeatedly heard her mother, Kris, discussing her nose, which left her questioning whether she would have considered getting a nose job if she hadn't been exposed to those comments from her mother.

