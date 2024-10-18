Lara Trump Just Used a Taylor Swift Song for a Weird 'Vote for Trump' Video, Faces Backlash

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former president Donald Trump, has shared a new video that's causing quite a stir. The clip features Lara and other women lip-syncing to Taylor Swift's hit song 22 but with a twist. Instead of Swift's lyrics, they mouth, "I don't know about you, but I'm voting for Donald Trump, baby!" The video, shared on Instagram, shows Lara alongside former ESPN sportscaster Sage Steele and others. They're all dressed in pink jackets with Trump's campaign logo. It's meant to promote "Women for Trump," but didn't go well with the netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Trump (@teamtrump)

People on social media were quick to mock the video. One person joked, "This looks like a really bad girl group video from 1989." Another commented, "As my daughters would say. … 'cringe'." The choice to use a Swift song is particularly odd since Swift has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president. Donald recently expressed his dislike for Swift on social media, writing in all caps: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Trump just posted “I hate Taylor Swift” on his Truth Social pic.twitter.com/saoeQqGHyx — Reda (@RedaMor_) September 15, 2024

Many are calling for Swift to take legal action. "Taylor, your attorneys are on line one," one social media user quipped. Another urged, "Taylor Swift should sue sue sue." The video has sparked discussions about copyright infringement as well. Swift is known for protecting her work, and using her song without permission could lead to legal troubles for the Trump campaign.

Taylor Swift should SUE SUE SUE! — Howard Knopf (@howardknopf) October 17, 2024

Beyond the potential legal issues, the video seems to have backfired in its attempt to appeal to women voters. One commenter noted, "It makes me smile to see Lara Trump spending time on such foolish narcissism when she could be raising money for Republican down-ballot candidates instead." The reaction to the video highlights the growing gender gap in political support. As one person observed, the video made "the gender gap between Harris and Trump grow 10 feet wider."

The Trump campaign posted a cringe video using Taylor Swift’s song to promote voting for Trump… pic.twitter.com/J5ptf5b6NX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 17, 2024

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time the Trump campaign has used music without an artist's permission. Many musicians have asked Trump to stop using their songs at rallies and in campaign materials. The video also comes at a time when Trump is trying to improve his standing with women voters. He recently held an all-women town hall event, which makes the timing of this poorly received video even more unfortunate for his campaign, as per NPR.

Image Source: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, watches a video of Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas on September 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The reaction to this video shows just how tough it is for the Trump campaign to connect with certain groups of voters. Swift herself has been vocal about her political views. After a debate between Harris and Trump, she endorsed Harris, saying, "It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," as per Independent. She's also spoken out against AI-generated images falsely showing her endorsing Trump.