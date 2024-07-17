Lara Trump Expressed Her Concern for Father-in-Law Trump's Safety Days Before the Rally Shooting

After Saturday's assassination attempt on Donald Trump, several rumors started coming up about the predictions that were made before the attack. Meanwhile, a new report suggests that just days before the former President narrowly escaped a bullet at a Pennsylvania rally, his daughter-in-law voiced concerns about his safety in the upcoming election. During a podcast with Sage Steele just three days before the tragic incident, Lara Trump also touched upon Donald's security concerns and the efforts of the Secret Service to safeguard him, according to Nicki Swift.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

Lara was questioned about her concerns regarding the possibility of Donald facing imprisonment. To this, she said, "I fear what extreme lengths could be gone to, because I think the idea that we have found ourselves where we are right now is shocking, and I don't think I expected to see it, so sure, I fear that could happen. And I fear even worse than prison for him, to be honest." Speaking about Donald, Lara also disclosed that he probably doesn't fear for his safety. She said, "I don't think he thinks about it that much, to tell you the truth." She also claimed that this might make the job of Secret Service much harder.

In my convo w @LaraLeaTrump that posted just 3 days ago, I asked her if @realDonaldTrump is concerned for his own safety. Today’s disgusting act is why so many of us have been nervous for Trump. Praying for him, his family & this country. 🇺🇸 Full episode:https://t.co/0ERvWos0bA pic.twitter.com/TJ987KS9Uw — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) July 14, 2024

As reported by USA Today, Lara said, "I'm sure the Secret Service go crazy all the time, because he's like, 'I want to go over and say hi to all these people,' and they're like, 'Sir ...'. But you know, that's why he is doing it. He wants to connect with people." She also mentioned that connecting personally with voters is one of Donald's strong qualities. She said, "That's where he shines and you really see the true nature of this man. You can put him in any crowd ... It doesn't matter where you send Donald Trump. He is authentic to the core and sometimes to a fault, I think, for some people. And he wants to be out there among people."

Earlier in the podcast, Lara showed her concern for Donald as she said, "But I think about it a lot, certainly, and I know those of us who are close to him think about it a lot." Meanwhile, following the tragic incident at Trump's rally, the Trump campaign issued a statement. They wrote, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility." The former President also took to his Truth Social account to share about the incident.

He wrote, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania." He added, "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. Incredibly, such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead." Several other world leaders also condemned the assassination attempt.