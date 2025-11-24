Lara Trump Denies Viral Clip of Trump Calling Journalist “Piggy”, Leaves Bill Maher Shocked

President Donald Trump recently silenced a female journalist by telling her, “Quiet, Piggy” as she asked him about the Epstein files. The moment has been captured on camera and will now forever remain on the internet. However, despite clear proof of the incident happening. Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump told Bill Maher on his Club Random that Trump did not say any such thing.

As Maher told Lara, “Don’t do things like call a woman, ‘piggy’”, she responded with a rather defensive comment, saying, “Do we know that happened?” To this, Maher said that he had seen the clip himself a thousand times. However, Lara refused to accept that her father-in-law indeed called a woman “piggy” on camera and diverted the comment, saying, “Or did he say, ‘McGee?’”

As shocking as this response might be, Lara then continued to explain further. She said, “Donald Trump is an equal opportunity offender.” She also mentioned that Trump had given Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an earful when he was apparently not doing his job properly. As Maher asked her how that was related to the “piggy” comment, she said that it works both ways, meaning Trump does not spare anyone, regardless of their position or gender.

As Lara kept trying to defend Trump’s words and actions, Maher told her he is doing a piece on the incident for his November 28, Real Time episode on HBO. Maher said, “I’m just saying, on a personal level, here I am working on this editorial for Friday, all about how it’s mostly liberals who have to like get over yourselves, eat with your family, even the ones who were Trump voters.”

He then added, “It just makes my job more difficult when, during this week, he says to a woman, ‘piggy.’ I mean, even you must admit this is just not cool, not necessary.” As Lara burst out laughing at his words, Maher continued, “And look, I’m still going to do it, and I’m going to say yes, because you know what adults do? Adults are going to understand people do certain things that we really hate. And you think you’re a better person than me because you hate him more for calling the woman ‘piggy.’ I hate it too, OK, but I’m an adult, and I understand people have their flaws.”

He then added, “There are people you just have to talk to and and not talking and going no contact doesn’t make you a purist, it makes you a brat…even when he says ‘piggy’.” Maher was mainly referring to the fact that Trump’s comment and how he has been behaving with female reporters in an aggressive manner might become a difficult topic of conversation on Thanksgiving dinners.

Bill Maher comes to a brutal realization that his party is the worst when it comes to basic civility. He almost figured it out on his own, but once Lara Trump spoke, reality set in. “I never stop ragging on liberals and woke people. Not liberals. I’m a liberal. These people are… pic.twitter.com/7hhUUU6KP2 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 24, 2025

Maher then asked Lara, “But does he have to do that? Can’t you get in there and say something?” To this Lara said that Trump is “not perfect”, which seemed like a really lame excuse for someone refusing to maintain basic decency with journalists.

Besides Lara Trump, The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also defended Trump’s actions. While there has been no comments from Trump himself, Leavitt said, “He calls out fake news when he sees it and gets frustrated with reporters who spread false information.” She then added Trump is “also the most transparent president in history” who “also provides unprecedented access to the press and answers questions on a near-daily basis.”

However, her words of defense appeared ironic because Trump specifically called the journalist a “piggy” because she demanded information about something that Trump has been trying to keep under wraps.