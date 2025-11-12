Lara Trump Just Compared Someone to Donald Trump – And No One Saw It Coming

While praising Sen. John Fetterman (D–Pa.), Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, couldn’t help but mention the POTUS. Lara, who is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric, praised Fetterman during a Fox News interview Tuesday. She told The Story anchor Martha MacCallum that the senator should be praised for his willingness to join Republicans as he criticizes his fellow Democrats.

Lara, who has her own show on Fox News, said during her interview, “It’s so refreshing, Martha, to see that there is someone like John Fetterman out there, a politician who does the right thing, regardless of the pressure he feels from his own party or a TV host like Sunny Hostin.” Trump was referring to Fetterman’s on-air clash with The View co-host Sunny Hostin over the government shutdown.

Lara told Martha, “They are getting aggressive with him as well. He reminds me of someone else I know. His name is Donald J. Trump.” She continued, “This is what people love. They love authenticity, and they love someone who is willing to stand up and fight for the right things.”

Lara Trump on Fetterman: He reminds me of someone else I know, who is named Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/Lj4p5h9OFM — Acyn (@Acyn) November 11, 2025

She further claimed that initially Republicans deemed Fetterman as “kind of fringe, kind of far left.” However, now he could be “the most common sense in the Democrat Party and how refreshing it is that he’s continuing to be that way.”

Earlier in the day, John Fetterman appeared on ABC’s The View, where he had a heated on-air exchange with host Sunny Hostin. The host referenced criticism from Marjorie Taylor Greene, who “blamed the GOP” for the shutdown. In response, Fetterman said, “MTG is quite literally the last person in America that I’m going to take advice or to get their kind of leadership and values from. Now, if Democrats are celebrating crazy pants like that, then that’s on them.”

🚨 NEW 🚨 @JohnFetterman doesn’t take Sunny Hostin’s lecture as she tried to shame him for voting MULTIPLE TIMES to reopen government @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/0nzCWCUYK2 — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) November 11, 2025

The exchange grew intense as Fetterman added, “Now, I don’t need a lecture from, whether it’s Bernie or the governor in California, because they are representing very deep-blue kinds of populations and a lot of those things were part of the extreme.”

He continued, “I refuse to weaponize the SNAP benefit for 42 million Americans that rely on feeding themselves and their family, or making flying in America, you know, less safe, or I refuse to pay our military and all of the unions attached to all of this, and people. So for me it’s like I don’t agree with that tactic to respond to circumstances that we’re confronting on this.”