Lara and Eric Trump’s Dramatic Transformation Has Everyone Asking the Same Question — What Changed?

The Trump family is widely known for their wealth, entrepreneurial achievements, and public profile. In addition to their political and media influence, they also receive attention for their distinctive style, including Donald Trump’s signature hair, tan and the evolving appearances of other family members.

Over the years, comparisons of past and present photos of Lara Trump and Eric Trump have sparked discussion about how their appearance has changed since the couple married and began navigating their life in the spotlight.

According to reports, the couple met at a nightclub, after which the sparks flew. After six years of dating, they married on November 8, 2014, at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Throwback images of Eric from earlier years, including a 2008 photo, show a strong resemblance to his father, especially in facial features and hairstyle. While aging is natural, Eric’s recent images show a drastic difference in facial structure.

According to The List, his ears appear a little bigger than before and longtime observers have also speculated that he may have also had dental work, such as veneers, which might have contributed to the change in facial structure. Experts claim that weight loss and growing a beard could be the reason he looks different.

Here’s Lara “I’m proud to be the dumbest” Trump, with husband Eric. Lara, who tried to bribe Omarosa to say nice things, is leading the Women For Trump campaign because her other job options were Women For Toxic Waste, Women Who Hate Self-Esteem, and Women Who Will Marry Anything pic.twitter.com/xxawsCvw7N — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 16, 2019

For Lara Trump, the pressure to look presentable and maintain her appearance was different, especially as the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law to Donald Trump. Lara has had to adapt to a new lifestyle in the spotlight, which has influenced her evolving style over the years.

Before marrying Eric, Lara Trump was no stranger to publicity. She worked as a producer on Inside Edition and built a career as a fitness coach. Before marrying Eric, Lara Yunaska favored a style that was feminine and approachable but relatively understated.

According to The Glam, her fashion choices were more casual and appropriate for daily wear. For instance, she wore a satin strapless dress to a Thanksgiving gathering at Mar-a-Lago Club. It was a classic yet notable choice. Her early-2000s hairstyle, blond hair with dark brown layers, was a look only her long-term followers will remember.

Lara Trump, before and after joining the cult. Everything trump touches turns to shit. pic.twitter.com/jvNjOEhybm — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) April 28, 2024

By 2014, the Republican figure was evidently experimenting with her style. At Eric Trump’s 8th Annual Golf Tournament, she wore a black sheath dress accented with blue leather straps, adding a modern twist to a silhouette.

After marrying Eric in 2014, Lara officially entered the MAGA spotlight. Around the same time, Donald Trump also launched his 2016 presidential campaign, bringing increased attention to the family.

As Lara took on a role as a campaign advisor, her wardrobe choices shifted towards staple colors like red, blue and white. In recent years, her wardrobe has centered on tailored silhouettes and structured designs in solid colors.

Her face also seems to have undergone a major transformation. Whether due to time or evolving public image, her current features include a defined jawline, full coverage makeup, bigger lips, sharper eyebrows and a smoother forehead.

Online users have pointed out similar features in several conservative public figures, like Kristi Noem, Karoline Leavitt and Ivanka Trump.

Dr. Frederick Weniger suggested that Lara Trump’s elevated brow position may be the result of non-surgical treatments like Botox, which can create a more lifted and open look around the eyes. Treatments such as blepharoplasty, a procedure that corrects droopy eyelids, can also help achieve a defined facial structure.