The Kardashian clan is expanding, and the newest member, Landon Barker, posted updates from the annual Christmas celebrations. However, he accidentally shared a photo where lovebirds Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner could be spotted in the background. The 20-year-old hastily deleted the Snapchat post as fans said, "He's in trouble."

Landon shared a photo of his father pulling a mocking face for the camera at the lavish Kardashian Christmas Eve. Behind the Blink-182 drummer stood the Dune actor and the entrepreneur, smiling and chatting. However, hours later, the musician's son removed the picture from his social media handle, per The Sun.

Eagle-eyed fans took screenshots of it before Landon pulled down the post, and a Reddit thread discussed the not-so-surprising presence of the French-American actor at the party. A Reddit fan, @alittlebeachy, wrote, "Unpopular opinion, but I think they're kind of cute. I also like that they're relatively low-key, especially compared to Kylie's previous relationships. I hope this one is healthier for her."

Another fan, @visense51, praised, "I think they're cute too! A little random and unexpected, yes, but they act like any other couple, and they seem to really like each other." Meanwhile, a third fan, @jayeddy99, agreed, "I think they get each other. One thing I'll give the Kardashians/Jenners THEY are not the problem in the relationship. The men always fuck it up in some way."

@RealBettyWhite69 pointed out, "He is a young, famous, wealthy, and good-looking boy, and she is a young, famous, wealthy, and good-looking lady. I don't get what people are so confused about." @palomatoma said, "This relationship intrigues me bc I did think it just fizzled out, but then bam, Christmas party!"

Chalamet and Jenner made their relationship official in September when they appeared to be cozying up at Beyonce's Rennaisance concert. However, the new couple seems to be taking it slowly and steadily, keeping their relationship low profile. The duo are spotted together supporting each other but rarely openly talk about their love story.

Although they kept it low-key even during the 'Winter Wonderland' Christmas celebration at Jenner's half-sister Kim Kardashian's $60 million Hidden Hills mansion, Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon confirmed the actor's presence at the famous family's event.

An inside source recently revealed, "Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée." The couple had been spending quality time since they both were temporarily off work due to the holiday season. "Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything," reported US Weekly.

The source also added that they have a 'special connection as Timothee always makes her smile,' and it seems the Kardashian-Jenner clan has approved of their romance. "They like him and think he's different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past." Meanwhile, the iconic family threw the most extravagant party hosted by the SKIMS mogul, attended by Hollywood A-listers like Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton as well as the Barker family.

