Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week Walk Allegedly Infuriated Other Models: 'Venom Flying Backstage'

Kylie Jenner recently graced the Paris Fashion Week with her ramp walk, which was allegedly not liked by other models. The reality television star also got the prestigious opportunity to close the show, but according to a report by Life & Style, the models who were walking the ramp with The Kardashians star were miffed by her presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

An insider revealed, "Kylie feels like she killed it, and in fairness, she got great reviews, but the venom was flying backstage. The general feeling among the other models was that she didn’t deserve to be there, that it was just an attention grab by the brand because of her name and following." The models apparently felt that inviting reality television stars or social media influencers depreciated the value of the profession. It also led to the general consensus that modeling is easy a cakewalk and does not require a dedicated practice.

bts of Kylie walking in the Coperni SS25 fashion show at Disneyland Paris ✨🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/JYpCDKeoGX — Kylie Jenner Source (@jennersource97) October 2, 2024

The insider also disclosed that the models believed Jenner didn't possess the look to be the face of the fashion walks either. "It’s something that’s a huge sore point so it’s not a big surprise that they were far from happy to have Kylie there. And the fact that she got to close out the show just added to the bitterness, since that’s such a prestigious spot that gets the most attention," the source shared.

It's giving uncanny valley. There is no soul in her eyes. — C. (@ObvCub) October 2, 2024

Some even passed nasty comments that she doesn’t look like a real model and 'could never cut it for real.' Jenner on the other hand, rocked a subtle look with her natural hair and minimal makeup for the walk. Her dress was an elegant strapless black ball gown paired with elbow-length black gloves. The catwalk at the Coperni Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show marked Jenner's first-ever Paris Fashion Week appearance.

Imagine getting opportunities like this because of plastic and fillers not talent or hardwork — Dr Maheen 👩🏻‍⚕️ (@mindfulmahi) October 2, 2024

According to CheatSheet, another factor that acted as a catalyst in Kylie's criticism was her sister Kendall Jenner's high-fashion career. Several models in the industry anonymously expressed that the fame supermodel Kendall received could be credited to her stardom from her family's reality television show. Even though Kendall is one of the highest-paid models in the industry at the young age of 28, many feel she may not have been as successful if not for her elder half-sister Kim Kardashian, and her mom Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner walks the runway during the Coperni Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 at Disneyland Paris on October 1, 2024. (Image Source: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

The backing Kendall got from her family to bag her first modeling assignment has been questioned by many struggling models. "...So to have Kylie now trying to horn her way into the industry is infuriating for a lot of these girls who’ve been working at it since they were 14 years old," the source added. In addition, the insider also shared that the fame that the Kardashian-Jenner clan garners on the runway often leads the models to question their dedication to the profession.