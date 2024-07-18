Kylie Jenner's Mega Mansion on $15 M Plot Revealed After Four Years of Construction

Backgrid recently dropped a drone video of Kylie Jenner's hillside mega-mansion. As reported by The U.S. Sun, the $15 million plot housed a property almost done with the construction. It is reported that the site has been under development for the past four years. It consists of 15 bedrooms, a 12-car garage, an infinity pool, and a sports court, as per Mashable.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

The vast property also includes an underground bunker that could come in handy in dire situations, as California is known for its wildfires and Kylie has had problems with stalkers in the past. Kylie is to soon move in as the property gets its final touches. A green belt and a fence have also been installed to ensure privacy. Additionally, it also allegedly houses a wine vineyard with picturesque hillside views.

Kylie Jenner just bought a $15 million vacant lot in Hidden Hills. Dream house coming soon... 👀 pic.twitter.com/X0V07W2WPn — @KardashianVideos on IG (@kardashianvideo) May 7, 2020

The home is adjacent to that of 'momager' Kris Jenner and the rest of the sisters too reside in the vicinity. Actor Will Smith will also soon have Kylie as a neighbor. When the construction began, realtor Tony Mariotti disclosed that building the lavish property was like developing a hotel. "They are bigger. I know that is obvious, but bigger homes just take longer. For example, that foundation, with the subterranean garage is some serious business. Not only is it huge, but it is way more complex than a typical foundation," he revealed.

The 4-year-long wait can be attributed to the custom materials sourced from across the world. The CEO of RubyHome Luxury Real Estate, shared, "If you run out of something or have difficulty with the materials, that will cause a delay. This is a project on the scale of a large restaurant or small hotel." Kylie also owns another property in the Hidden Hills which she acquired in 2016 for a whopping amount of $12 million. In an interview with Architectural Digest, she shared, "I told [designer] Martyn [Lawrence Bullard] I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!"

As reported by Vogue, the Cosmetics mogul has a special handbag closet in her other hillside residence— from Birkins to high-end collectibles from Judith Leiber, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. The floor-to-ceiling closet features her vast collection— over a hundred in number. The interior design showcases fine flooring and mirror walls for an illusion to present a larger-than-life closet. The glass interior and chandeliers are also reminiscent of a high-end showroom. Another easter egg in Kylie's dining room is the five shades of pink that are inspired by her lipstick collection. The textured gold ceiling and white and gold chandelier in her current residence, give the dining space an opulent look.