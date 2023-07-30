Rihanna Sells Her Never-Lived-in Tudor-Style Mansion to Johnny Depp’s Former Agent

Rihanna just sold her immaculate 1930s Tudor-style, Beverly Hills post office neighborhood, half-acre hillside property for $10.3 million. The Diamonds hitmaker never called this four-bedroom, five-bathroom home her main residence, she bought this two-story mansion for $10 million in 2021. However, according to Dirt, the We Found Love songstress owns and resides in a $14 million mansion next door, which she purchased in 2020 from tech entrepreneur Daniel Starr. The 5,100-square-foot, spacious Tudor home has now been acquired by Tracey Jacobs, talent agent and partner at Big 4 firm UTA. Jacobs is also famously known to have been Johnny Depp's former agent from the mid-1980s until Depp fired her in 2016.

The contemporary home was earlier listed for an asking price of $10.5 million. The deal is termed a loss for the Fenty Beauty founder since, as per the latest terms of L.A.’s new mansion tax, the Umbrella songstress will have to shell out nearly $570,000 in taxes payable to the city of Los Angeles. An additional realtor's fee and closing costs are also to be borne by Rihanna, making the $10.3 million deal a mere eyewash. The gorgeous mountain-view home features additional space for guests with its own private apartment on top of the detached two-car garage at the end of the lushly hidden property. The exclusively gated driveway offers guest car parking space for a maximum of eight cars, and the neatly manicured garden sprawls across the hillside, giving ample space for outdoor entertainment.

A naturally lit living room boasts high, vaulted ceilings with exposed wooden beams and classy brickwork. The main house is equipped with a fully functional chef's kitchen that holds modern-day appliances. There is no formal dining space, but the casually laid-out eating area spills out to a fantastic al fresco dining terrace area, which offers unhindered views of the bustling city and rolling LA hills. The cathedral-style interior comes with several fireplaces, a cozy breakfast nook in the kitchen, and vintage stone flooring that leads to the massive balcony. Large French doors mirror the green courtyard and, when opened, blend in with the lush greenery, bringing the outdoors into the living area, making the expansive family room an ideal spot to relax at during the summer.

The main selling point of the whimsical mansion is the luxurious master bedroom, which features a fireplace, a spa-like lavish bathroom, and a neatly tucked private balcony that overlooks the secluded backyard. The mansion also boasts a half-sized basketball court for sports, a large pool area with resort-style cabanas and a fire pit for entertaining, and multiple patios for lounging or holding poolside parties. Tracey Jacobs currently resides in a posh Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills estate that she purchased from Renee Zellweger over two decades ago.

According to Mansion Global, Rihanna had invested in both of her Beverly Hills properties through a trust linked to Evan Jehle, who happens to be a partner at the New York-based business management company FFO. Jehle is also known to be a member of the Global Advisory Board of Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation.

