When the Bidens Refused to Acknowledge Their Seventh Grandchild for Four Years

For the last four years, President Joe Biden and the First Lady, Jill Biden, withheld themselves from publically acknowledging their 7-year-old granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts. Navy, who is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts has largely remained anonymous from the public eye due to her parents' ugly court battles regarding paternity.

In 2019, Lunden Roberts, an Arkansan, gave birth to Navy and claimed that Hunter was the father. As per CNN, Hunter had admitted that he had "no memory" of fathering her, however, in 2020, he finally consented to pay $20,000 per month in child support, following a DNA test that proved he was indeed the father. As per inside sources, Biden's son had requested his parents not to disclose any details regarding his estranged daughter while a protracted child support dispute was on in an Arkansas court. But in an unusual declaration the Democratic leader acknowledged his granddaughter publically in July 2023.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," President Biden said in a statement exclusively to People back then. "This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter," the statement continued. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

According to a person with knowledge of the matter, Hunter and Lunden's recently settled child support disagreement has shaped the course of their relationship thus far. "You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy’s parents happening until just a few weeks ago. As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter’s lead," the source added, "They are — and have been — giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out."

“Thousands of families have faced similar circumstances, working it out in private, versus the spotlight," the close source continued. "At the center is a 4-year-old girl and everyone wants what is best for her, including all of her grandparents.” Hunter consented to give Lunden an undisclosed sum in child support in January 2020, with retroactive payments dating back to November 2018. Hunter is also the father of four other children. With his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, he has daughters Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21, and with his current wife Melissa Cohen, he has a son, Beau Jr., 3.

It is commonly known that President Biden has a close relationship with his other grandchildren, who refer to him as 'Pop.' "They're crazy about me and I'm crazy about them," in a 2022 SmartLess podcast episode, the president spoke about his grandchildren. "Every single day, I contact every one of my grandchildren."

