Kylie Jenner Raises Speculations About 'Going Under the Knife' in a Comparable Picture

Khloé Kardashian recently shared throwback memories on the occasion of her hairstylist, Jen Atkin's birthday. She paid tribute to their long-lasting friendship with a series of adorable pictures. However, fans couldn't help but notice the physical transformation of Khloe's younger sister, Kylie Jenner in one of the old pictures. The Good American founder posted a picture of herself, Kylie, their mother Kris Jenner, hairstylist Atkin's, and cosmetics artist Joyce Bonelli posing on the private jet. In the middle of the picture was a box of Popeyes chicken that was resting on the youngest Kardashian sister's lap. The mother of two looks significantly different now than she did in her sister's throwback photo from 2020. Then, the beauty mogul seemed slightly curvier and her face seemed a little broader. Fans expressed that her features look more prominent and sculpted right now suggesting a 'facelift'.

As per The US Sun, other than lip fillers and breast augmentation before becoming pregnant with her daughter Stormi, who is now 6 years old, the KUWTK alum has not acknowledged having any cosmetic operations done. "It's normal to be insecure sometimes, but I always just remember being like the most confident kid in the room," she said in a confessional interview on the famed reality series, The Kardashians.

"I always loved myself, I still love myself, and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face." She also recalled regretting her decision, "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom, the best example ever for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything," she said.

Kylie Jenner (once again) denies any plastic surgery in latest episode of The Kardashians pic.twitter.com/xcUh1Kejky — VisionaryVoid (@VisionaryVoid) March 9, 2024

Additionally, in February 2024, after Kylie flaunted her ostensibly larger chest in an internet video, fans remarked that she had enhanced her breasts. "Her implants look painful," a fan commented on an online forum. "Her boobs look so odd in the white tank. It’s like flat chest and then boom large boobs starting at her elbow," a second fan noted. "Damn flat chested across the chest then boom two big melons across her stomach. Girl looks botched on every single area of her body," added a third fan.

LEGENDADO: Kylie Jenner via Tik Tok. pic.twitter.com/w97415X4sj — Portal Jenner Brasil (@portaljennerin) February 28, 2024

In a recent TikTok video, the Khy clothing founder debuted an exceptionally sculpted waist. After the video was reposted on a well-known Kardashians forum, followers said that the reality star had undergone plastic surgery to get her flat stomach. "I wonder if she got etching/lipo," one person wrote, pointing out Jenner's toned abs. "She 1000% did!" a second fan replied, and a third fan agreed, "Is that even a question lol."