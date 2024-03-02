Kylie Jenner Films New Video in $24 Million Mansion Following Reported Split From Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner, the makeup mogul and reality TV star, has again made headlines. This time, it’s not for her business ventures or glamorous lifestyle, but for her personal life. Recent rumors have been buzzing around her rumored split from boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. While neither party has confirmed the breakup, fans have been speculating about the status of their relationship based on various clues.

In a recent Instagram Story shared by Jenner, she gave fans a glimpse into her life at her luxurious Los Angeles mansion. The sultry snap was clicked in her living room where she was applying lip balm from her own cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics. With her brunette locks slightly styled and a fae of natural minimal makeup, Jenner exuded effortlessly glamor. However, what caught the attention of fans was her choice of attire; a black sports bra that left little to the imagination, flaunting her bare cleavage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Following the Instagram Story was a caption from Jenner, describing the lip balm as the "juiciest gloss ever" While the post seemed innocent enough, it came amid rumors of her breakup with Chalamet.

Fans have scrutinized every move and social media post from the couple, trying to decode any clues about their relationship status. The speculation intensified when Chalamet embarked on a promotional tour for his new sci-fi blockbuster, Dune: Part Two. Despite frequent public appearances together in the past, Jenner was notably absent from the premiere events. This led fans to question whether the couple had indeed called it quits.

One fan speculated, "This was the last stop on this press tour. So I guess she’s been dumped." Another wrote, "[Kylie] hasn't gone to anything regarding Dune with him." A third wrote, "It's really over for [Kylie] now because [Timothée] has no more press to do and is going to be moving to New York and Montreal soon for the Bob Dylan biopic, which starts filming in March. He’s done with her."

Image Source: Getty Images | Lisa Maree Williams

As per The Sun, while Jenner and Chalamet confirmed their relationship in September 2023 and attended events together, including the Golden Globe Awards, their recent lack of public appearances together has fueled breakup rumors. Fans were buzzing with theories on Reddit. As one user wrote, "They look so good together, and they seem genuinely comfortable in each other’s company.

They make sense." Another wrote, "She was on the red carpet with him and rubbing his back, rubbing his chest, randomly kissing him on the cheek, etc. and he was smiling and enjoying it. Neither of them cares about Kylie."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Despite the speculation and rumors, neither Jenner nor Chalamet has publicly addressed their relationship's status. For now, fans can only wait and watch for any further developments in this celebrity romance. In the meantime, Jenner continues to focus on her thriving business empire and life at her lavish mansion, providing glimpses into her world through social media.