Kylie Jenner Calls Nobu Chefs to Her $36M Mansion for Dinner with This Strict Rule for the Guests

Kylie Jenner called in Nobu chefs to her $36 million mansion to host a lavish dinner for her reality show feature in the Season 5 finale of The Kardashians. However, she insisted on leaving out the topic of her romantic life and any further developments at the doorstep. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is shown busy planning the dinner for her family as the season comes to an end.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Fans of the beauty mogul were disappointed to see no mention of her boyfriend and actor Timothee Chalamet in the reality television show. Kylie is seen directing her daughter to keep quiet for a moment. "Storm! Be quiet for a second while I film this. We are doing a special family dinner at my house," she said. Looking at the camera she continues, "I feel really lucky to have Nobu here to cook for the family. Yeah, we’ve been traveling a lot, we’ve been super busy, so it’s just the best when we can all get together," as reported by Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Speaking in a confessional during the show, Kourtney Kardashian expressed, "We haven’t all been together and seen each other like this in a while." She continued about the dinner hosted by her half-sister saying, "Well, we’re almost all here. There’s always one that can’t make it, and tonight that’s Kendall." Kendall Jenner shared her good thoughts on the dinner party by apologizing for her absence, "I’m so sorry I’m not at the dinner, but I hope that it’s all going perfectly and beautifully." The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner confessed humorously how she would prefer to keep her phone to herself. "Everyone except me deposit your phone in the basket. Someone’s gotta have their phone in case of an emergency," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Currently, the mom of two, Kylie is in Italy vacationing with her friend and kids Stormi and Aire according to Daily Mail. The Call Me By Your Name actor was earlier spotted with his rumored girlfriend during the onset of the show when the Paris Fashion Week started. However, the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan barely mentioned him throughout the season leaving everyone puzzled about the stage of their relationship. The two have been seeing each other since April 2023 according to People. When they first started seeing each other an insider revealed, "She is getting to know him. Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure."

Kylie Jenner and her son, Aire Webster, appear together in a new video. pic.twitter.com/wpuQdbMR3d — 21 (@21metgala) July 21, 2024

The model and entrepreneur started seeing the actor after parting ways with Travis Scott. "Everyone wants Kylie to move on. Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating," the source added. Back in September 2023, the two were caught in a PDA moment in Beyoncé's concert. Post which rumors of their separation started doing the rounds which were not acknowledged by either of them.