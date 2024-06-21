Kylie Jenner Breaks Down in Tears Over 'Cosmetic Surgery Backlash' : “I Just Hear Nasty Things"

Kylie Jenner couldn't hold back her emotions as she disclosed the negative feedback she's had over the years regarding her beauty and cosmetic procedures. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, she opened up to her sister Kendall Jenner saying, “It’s like a miracle that I still have confidence and I can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty.”

As per Page Six, she discussed, in particular, the September 2023 Paris Fashion Week and claimed that even though she decided for the first time that she was "not going to wear a lot of makeup", her appearance continued to draw criticism. “I’m wearing too much makeup and it’s like, ‘You’re wearing too much makeup’. Then I go and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light,” she expressed in anguish.“You can look at pictures since I’m 13 — I just have these lines,” the billionaire cosmetics founder continued, pointing to her cheeks. “But I’ve had them since I was like, a child.”

Kylie Jenner has been selling teenage girls a distorted view of reality with her diet teas and face/lip injections for 10 years, but now she’s crying over it??? This girl made millions off destroying women’s self esteem and now we’re suppose to feel sorry for her??? Nope!!!! https://t.co/EFrbZuDZOH — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) June 20, 2024

“I just hear nasty things about myself all the time,” she told during the confessional, adding that, after 10-plus years in the spotlight, “it just gets exhausting.” The scene then went back to Kendall who tried to console her younger sister saying, “I think that’s a general thing with our family,” the supermodel responded.

Maybe if her and her family didn’t spend decades perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards, she wouldn’t have these issues 🤷‍♂️ — Tony (@onlyforever4me) June 20, 2024

“We’re dehumanized. They don’t think that there are any rules with us. Whereas like, if you talked the same way you do about us about any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long. But for some reason with us, it’s like they don’t think we have any feelings.” Kylie concurred and added that the trolling persisted even when she tried for a more natural appearance.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

“I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler,” she admitted. “I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again. It feels like it’s a waste of my breath because I think it will never change with me. I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room," the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed in an interview with Homme Girls in May 2023. "I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Kylie Jenner is lip filler-free for the first time in years. pic.twitter.com/pAxrudBvdx — MTV (@MTV) July 10, 2018

Kylie shared that she changed her perception of beauty after having kids, "It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me," she shared. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."