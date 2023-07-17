Kylie Jenner Reunite With Ex-BFF Jordan Woods for Dinner 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner may be moving on from their past!

Four years after their very public spat, The Kardashians star and her former BFF, both 25, were seen in pictures acquired by The Daily Mail exiting a restaurant together on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Their reunion is a surprising occurrence considering that their once-close friendship ended in February 2019 after it was revealed that Tristan Thompson, Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian's partner, had allegedly cheated on Khloé with Woods, per PEOPLE.

In 2019, a source spoke to PEOPLE about Jenner and Woods, who had previously lived with the founder of Kylie Cosmetics before her alleged affair with Thompson. "Although Kylie was very upset and disgusted by the Tristan situation, she didn't want to make any harsh decisions when it came to Jordyn," the source said. “For a long time it seemed like Kylie wasn’t sure what would happen with their friendship. It was very difficult for Kylie to just cut Jordyn out of her life. Kylie was devastated at first. Jordyn was her confidant for so long. When Kylie was hiding her pregnancy from the world, Jordyn spent almost every day with her,” the source added.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods is seen having dinner in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/n6RhsLAZU4 — @21metgala (@21metgala) July 16, 2023

Woods shared her perspective on the cheating scandal on Jada Pinkett-Smith's talk show, Red Table Talk, in March 2019. She said that Thompson kissed her while she was leaving an afterparty at the NBA player's residence weeks earlier. “On the way out, he did kiss me,” she told Pinkett Smith, who asked if it was a peck or something more romantic. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

She vehemently denied having sex with him, but the next day, she did admit to Jenner and Kardashian that she had been at Thompson's house, although she didn't reveal exactly what was between them. Khloé and the NBA star are the parents of daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months, respectively.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jenner was having a very difficult time with this. “For Kylie, it’s much more difficult. She has basically lost part of her world,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

The makeup entrepreneur and Woods had been "working on rebuilding their friendship" weeks after the incident. “Kylie has had a very hard time moving on from their friendship.” The insider further added, “Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again. Kylie has moved on and seems very happy. It just didn’t make sense that Jordyn still had things at Kylie’s.”

KYLIE JENNER AND JORDYN WOODS ARE BACK pic.twitter.com/HCW6FjTomN — maria (@kyliesprings) July 16, 2023

