Kyle Richards' Dramatic Weight Loss Sparks Concern Among Fans

Kyle Richards, one of the stars of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been making headlines lately for her dramatic weight loss. The 54-year-old actress has been accused of using the diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight, and fans are expressing concern about the toll it may be taking on her body.

In a recent group photo posted by co-star Dorit Kemsley on Instagram, Richards appeared to be very thin, with her ribs visible through her skin. Fans were quick to express their concern for the reality star, with one person writing in the post's comments section, "Kyle needs an intervention." Others asked if anyone else was concerned for her, and some even called her look "unhealthy."

Richards has denied using Ozempic, saying that she had never heard of the medication until she was accused of using it to lose weight. She credits her weight loss to a strict diet, exercise, and getting sober. She has also undergone breast reduction surgery but says that hours in the gym are responsible for her fitter figure.

Regarding Ozempic, the Bravo star said, “I had never heard of it. I had heard of it when they accused me, but I’d already lost weight by the time I had heard about Ozempic, so it was really frustrating to me. What I don’t want to get lost in this is that I want to be able to inspire people.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

Richards has been open about her struggles with body image and her desire to inspire others to be healthy. She has said that she stopped drinking alcohol seven months ago and follows a strict diet that eliminates sugar, carbs, and other unhealthy foods, as per All About The Tea. She also works out two hours a day, which she says is the key to her weight loss. "I’m honest about what I do,” she quipped, as per Page Six. “But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister.”

However, fans have accused Richards of not being truthful about her fitness routine, particularly after she denied undergoing a tummy tuck in a bikini photo on Instagram. One fan even advised her to “lay off the plastic surgery,” but she responded by admitting to undergoing "Em sculpt three times," which involves tightening the muscles without invasive surgery. She emphasized the importance of doing ab work as well.

Despite her claims that she is not using Ozempic, fans are still expressing concern for Richards and urging her to take care of her health. Some are calling on her to be more transparent about her weight loss journey and to seek professional help if necessary.

While Richards has not responded directly to the concerns of her fans, she has continued to share photos of her smaller figure on social media. In one post, she even flaunted her figure, captioning it, "I’d rather be a lonely lion than a popular sheep 🦁"