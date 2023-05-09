Kyle Richards Defends Her Weight Loss After 'Concerning' Photo: 'I Was Sucking It In'

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fame Kyle Richards has been the center of gossip for months. According to the ongoing rumors, she is using Ozempic to assist her body transformation. Now, the reality TV personality is finally setting the record straight.

The admirers of Kyle were concerned for her after a photograph posted by a fellow "Real Housewives" alumna displayed her ribs seeming to stick out prominently. In a now-deleted photo on Instagram shared by Dorit Kemsley from their current break in Spain, Richards stood beside other "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast sporting a cutout dress that revealed her midriff. However, fans were quick to notice that the 54-year-old's rib cage was prominently sticking out and started bashing her in the comments.

Image Source: Instagram | @doritkemsley

"Kyle needs an intervention," one social media user corresponded in a comeback to Kemsley's Instagram post, and then another admirer said that they were "concerned" for the celeb. Kyle Richards, who also published a solitary snap of herself in the same dress, owned the comments in response. "[In] The picture they're referring to, I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on," the "Halloween" actress remarked on Page Six’s Instagram Thursday, saying, "Which I see now was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that."

According to US Weekly, Richards' weight loss has earlier been challenged when she, for the first time, posted a picture of her slimmed-down figure this year. After revealing her weight loss with a January bikini selfie, Kyle talked about how her determination to cut back on alcohol influenced her life. "Truth is I don't miss it at all," she wrote on her Instagram Story in February as she answered DMs from fans. "I feel amazing so [I] don't see the point right now."

Richards' weight loss journey has encountered extreme assumptions this past year. According to Daily Mail, she has repeatedly denied using Ozempic, a diabetes drug that leads to weight loss. "After gaining weight during the summer — on July 15 — after getting off the boat I said 'That is it. I'm not having any sugar, any carbs, any alcohol,'" Richards clarified during an appearance on the "Two T's In a Pod" podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge in January. "A lot of people think I've been taking Ozempic. To clarify, I've never taken Ozempic," she said.

She also said that she also isn't taking Mounjaro, which is another medication for diabetes, or, "any of the shots" such as Wegovy or Saxenda. Richards described that she foremost solely intended on cutting sugar, carbs, and alcohol for "maybe two or three weeks," but she kept following the regime when she saw the usefulness. "I started losing weight and I felt so good. I was like 'Why would I go back to that?'" Richards shared. "So I still have not had alcohol at all, and you know, I'll have a bite of birthday cake here and there but that's it," she clarified.