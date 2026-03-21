Kyle Peters’ Hunting Posts Draw Comparisons to Mother-in-Law Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem has made a name for herself as someone who lives and breathes controversy. From her reckless professional decisions to her openly scandalous personal life, there is no shortage of drama surrounding Noem. It now appears that her son-in-law, Kyle Peters, has a track record that puts him on par with Noem when it comes to controversy.

One of the key similarities between the two is their love for hunting. Noem’s infamous confession about killing a dog remains unforgettable. So, when Peters’ Instagram pictures show his love for hunting, netizens have inevitably drawn comparisons between the two.

For instance, one of Peters’ Instagram posts shows him along with his daughter, Addie Peters, as three coyotes are strung upside down. As Peters captioned the post, “‘Daddy, I don’t like coyotes because they hurt our baby deer.’ Same here, baby girl, same here. Nice little Sunday morning with my sidekick.” Netizens were quick to pour in with their comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristi Noem (@kristinoem)

One user dragged the DHS secretary’s name as they commented, “Haha, love of dog killing runs in the blood.” One user implied Peters would eventually hunt the deer he referenced. Another echoed the same sentiment.

Noem’s name was again brought up as one user commented, “Grandma shoots puppies.” One user offered a deeper observation, saying, “Wow…whole family is broken beyond repair…”

Given the fact that Noem and Peters have bonded over their love for hunting, it is only natural that her name came up repeatedly in the comments on his hunting post.

Noem has been quite open about their mutual love for hunting, as on Peters’ birthday, she posted a bunch of family pictures and part of her caption mentioned, “I’ve never met someone so excited to take people hunting and work so hard to help them be successful – and get so excited for them! We have had the most fun on trips, enjoying horses, complaining about politics, and loving our little ones.” She ended the caption with, “Thx for being my number one hunting guide.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kassidy Noem Peters (@kassidynoem)

However, besides hunting, they are both into politics. While Noem has served as the DHS Secretary, Peters is a city councilman in South Dakota’s City of Watertown. He also made it a point to make it clear that he was not in for the position because of Noem. Talking to The Dakota Scout in 2023 ahead of his bid for that role, Peters said,