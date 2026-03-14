JD Vance Says Kristi Noem Was Let Go From DHS Due to ‘Great Opportunity’ at Shield of Americas

JD Vance seemingly appeared to say that Kristi Noem had not been fired from the Department of Homeland Security. Instead, he claimed, she had been given “a great opportunity” to lead a new effort at the Shield of the Americas.

The episode began when Donald Trump announced on social media that he was removing Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary. The President also revealed that he would nominate Senator Markwayne Mullin to replace her and that Noem would serve as a special envoy for a regional initiative called the Shield of the Americas.

The move followed intense scrutiny of Noem’s performance and her appearances before Congress. However, The Independent reported that in the hours after the announcement, Vance publicly framed Noem’s change of role as a planned shift rather than a firing.

“A lot of people in the media said that the reason we made a change at DHS is because we are backing off of our illegal immigration policy. That couldn’t be further from the truth. The reason is because Kristi Noem has a great opportunity to serve in this Shield of Americas position,” Vance said.

Vance: A lot of people in the media said that the reason we made a change at DHS is because we are backing off of our illegal immigration policy. That couldn’t be further from the truth. The reason is because Kristi Noem has a great opportunity to serve in this Shield of Americas… pic.twitter.com/pH0HC67cEO — Acyn (@Acyn) March 13, 2026

The timing of Trump’s message and the reporting of Noem’s removal came amid growing bipartisan concern over decisions at the department, including questions about a large ad campaign and other management choices. Those details helped fuel the belief that the White House was reshuffling after political pressure.

One X user posted a sharp comment that captured the mood of many others who felt Vance’s phrasing was out of touch, saying, “Seriously, add this guy to a long list of completely useless politicians that only look out for themselves and their greed.”

Another X user called Vance’s claims as mere “lies” and wrote, “It’s 2026 and Americans are not nearly as dumb as the voting record would suggest. These speeches are disingenuous. The lies are obvious. The audacity is staggering. Vance is one of the most artificial ppl on this planet and nothing he says should be believed or taken seriously.”

It’s 2026 and Americans are not nearly as dumb as the voting record would suggest.

These speeches are disingenuous.

The lies are obvious.

The audacity is staggering.

Vance is one of the most artificial ppl on this planet and nothing he says should be believed or taken seriously. — BlackLemon 🍋 (@Merikaisburning) March 13, 2026

One other user wrote, “How much money did it take to change JD’s opinion of Trump from “morally reprehensible” and “America’s Hitler,” to constantly spewing lies and propaganda in defense of the morally reprehensible?”

The reaction to Vance’s comment ranged from angry to sardonic. One user claimed that Kristi Noem “defrauded American taxpayers” and wrote, “She defrauded American taxpayers and a semi public affair with her employee. The embarrassment was too much for Trump.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers from both parties recently pressed Noem about DHS spending and management choices. Reports mentioned a large advertising campaign and the department’s handling of high-profile incidents.

The quick back-and-forth shows how fragile public messaging can be. It’s also proof that the people of the United States aren’t naive enough to believe everything the politicians have to say. Especially when it’s about Kristi Noem, who has made sure that she stays at the eye of the storm she has herself created.