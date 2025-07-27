Kristi Noem’s Repeated Attempts to Stay Young and Relevant Isn’t Fooling the Internet—Is It Glow-Up or Cover-Up?

South Dakota Governor–turned–U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has gained popularity ever since she began working with President Donald Trump. Noem has never been afraid of the backlash that comes after passing orders, and she’s made it a point of keeping it that way.

After being eyed and recruited by the Trump administration, Noem went through such a drastic MAGA makeover that everyone wondered if she had gotten plastic surgery. However, we’re also starting to wonder if the former South Dakota governor’s newfound obsession with looking immensely young might be a result of being with Trump and his team.

As per The List, aside from frequently applying pounds of makeup, Noem’s desperate attempts to look half her age included sporting a teenage updo and showing some skin to prove she’s still got the charisma. However, eagle-eyed netizens have noticed that her attempt is making her look even older or just out of place.

Kristi Noem once posted a video challenging Mark Cuban to a debate. But instead of listening to what she said, people focused on how strange she looked, so artificial with heavy filters and editing that she looked more like a video game character or a doll. It seemed like she cared more about looking young than looking like herself. Some even questioned whether the pictures were genuine or AI-generated.

Similarly, in one photo, Noem stood with much younger women, wearing casual clothes like sweatpants and a hoodie. But she was the only one wearing heavy makeup, which made her look older next to the fresh-faced women. We don’t think she’s realised that her strategy to look young and flawless has backfired against her, and people can notice it too.

In addition, Kristi Noem wore a white top that looked like it was made for a child. It was too small and had a fairy-tale style that seemed more suited to a young girl than a government official. While others wore professional outfits, Noem appeared to be trying too hard to look young.

Like most women in Donald Trump’s team, her natural appearance and sweet essence took a drastic turn as she worked hard not only to fight or Trump’s deportation policies but also to get brownie points from him. Reportedly, tables report that she has also become he victim of the MAGA effect, where women under Trump’s administration aim for drastic changes in their look to manipulate the media.

Kristi Noem is now 48% silicone, 15% recycled fiberglass, 12% polyester, 2% “human-adjacent” byproducts, 8% mold-resistant caulking and 15% asbestos. On one hand, she’s toxic landfill, but she’s also dishwasher safe pic.twitter.com/SZL2MjCAcI — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) March 30, 2025

Meanwhile, alongside the drastic change in Noem’s dressing style, her face also changed. People accused her of going under the knife as her features in photos also looked very different. For instance, her lips looked fuller, and the jawline was sharper. Consequently, her shaft in appearance was not only evident in the pictures mentioned above but also during a critical White House dinner.

She wore a shiny pink dress that looked more like something from a high school prom. Her husband, Bryon Noem, looked dressed for the occasion, but her outfit—with long sleeves and a big skirt—seemed out of place. Instead of hiding her age, it made her stand out even more. Kristi Noem’s media image has often come with controversy.

Date night at the @WhiteHouse! With some of my favorite friends invited too 😊 Thank you @realdonaldTrump and @MELANIATRUMP for bringing America’s Governors together. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VdhIgnFab5 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 24, 2025

In mid-2025, reports from another article by The List, it was revealed that Kristi Noem had hidden political donations and extravagant spending on upgrades to her state-funded mansion, such as expensive rugs and a sauna. These narratives have led critics to question whether her carefully crafted public persona has come at the expense of her authenticity.

Kristi Noem has spent a ton of money on botox, lip filler, make up, hair extensions, camera filters, clothing, and everything it takes to make her look like a young 18 year old woman.

You better believe she’s angling to be Trump’s VP pick. pic.twitter.com/B4mlRDx07m — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) January 16, 2024

What do you think? Is the grass truly greener on her side, or is it just another PR tactic inspired by her boss to remain relevant and gain online attention from the media?