Kristi Noem Vows to ‘Double Down’ on Chicago Claims as ICE Acquires More Buildings

The Trump administration has every intention to “double down” in Chicago, informs Kristi Noem. The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security revealed how ICE is working on acquiring more buildings at the moment. Noem warned that the government has no plan to “back down” even after the opposition of city officials.

City officials have continued to put up a fight as the National Guard has been stationed there. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson have publicly expressed their disapproval of the move, labelling it as a strategic way to cause “chaos” in the city.

Noem has now come forward to share how no amount of resistance from the Democratic leaders is going to stop the Trump administration from doing what they have set their mind to. “We’re purchasing more buildings in Chicago to operate out of. We’re going to not back off,” she said in a cabinet meeting.

The 53-year-old shares how the agency plans on “doubling down” and ensuring to maintain a presence in more parts of the city “in response to the people there.” She also shared how ICE will be deploying more manpower in Chicago.

🚨 BREAKING: Secretary Kristi Noem just announced DHS will be acquiring MORE facilities for ICE in Chicago, spreading their reach throughout the city “We’re gonna not back off — in fact, we’re DOUBLING DOWN. We’re gonna be in MORE parts of Chicago in response to the people… pic.twitter.com/7X1xIB0LDW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 9, 2025

Noem also alleged that the people of the city are causing “riots and protests” to “distract us and keep us from going after those murderers and rapists that are out in the streets.” The Secretary of DHS also revealed how acquiring more buildings in the city will be a way to send a message.

“We’re not just here, we’re here to stay, and we’re expanding and we’re going to make this city safe again,” she noted. During the meeting, the President made a note to thank the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, for cooperating when asked if Texas’s National Guard could be federalized and deployed to Chicago.

Trump then claimed that the troops he sent into the city are “directly confronting the sinister threat of left-wing domestic terrorism and violence.” JB Pritzker is one of the opposition leaders who stood strong against the deployment of the troops.

The President responded by appealing to get the Illinois Governor and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson imprisoned. “Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” the 79-year-old wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Pritzker addressed the threat by labelling the President and his “authoritarianism.” In a post on X, he stood firm by claiming that he would not back down. “What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?” he inquired as a challenge. Johnson spoke to CNN and called Trump out for being “unstable” and “unhinged.”