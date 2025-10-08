Trump’s Latest Feud: Calls Chicago Mayor and Governor ‘Criminals’ Amid Troop Deployment

On October 8, 2025, Donald Trump demanded that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson be jailed, following his administration’s decision to deploy National Guard troops to the city. “The Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect ICE officers!” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Governor Pritzker, too!”

The move comes as part of a broader federal crackdown, with Trump also authorizing deployments of National Guard members and federal officers to cities like Los Angeles and Washington, D.C, since the POTUS believes that crime rates have risen here.

Reportedly, The New York Times stated that since declaring a crime emergency in Washington, D.C, violent crime allegedly dropped 45%, with carjackings plummeting 87% compared to the same time in 2024. While other popular media outlets like Politico have claimed Trump’s views on crime rates are unverified and false, the final verdict remains neutral.

While California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, has been a long-standing Trump hater who warned of his further action after his deployment in June. In response, Donald Trump further labelled the protesters as “animals” and “a foreign enemy,” as demonstrators revolted, resulting in damage, prompting Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to declare a local emergency and impose a total curfew in downtown areas.

In addition, Trump had then warned that Chicago could face the same fate as cities like Los Angeles. As per Rawstorty, during the Chicago deployment,

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused some city residents of “advocating for violence against the American people” and claimed that protesters were “victimizing people every day by the way they’re talking.”

This incident came even after Mayor Johnson pushed back firmly, rejecting the Trump administration’s narrative and pointing to data showing a decrease in violent crime in Chicago in recent years.

As per The New York Times, Chicago had 573 murders in 2024, compared to 377 for New York City and 268 for Los Angeles. Chicago’s murder rate was about 22 killings per 100,000 people, which is less than New York City and Los Angeles.

Furthermore, Brandon Johnson said in a Saturday interview on MSNBC. “The Trump administration is completely delusional. “What they’re doing is not only unconstitutional—it’s dangerous and reckless. This president is trying to relitigate the Civil War, and we’re not going to stand for it.”

Similarly, Governor Pritzker and Trump have also indulged in a series of online verbal jabs where the governor has sternly warned the republican candidate of severe consequences if he targets Chicago.

“If this were happening in any other country, we would have no trouble calling it what it is, a dangerous power grab,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said in a public address in August 2025. In response, Trump called him a slob and said, “Some slob like Pritzker criticizing us before we even go there.”

The 79-year-old is known for his verbal comebacks and dramatic remarks, hence people don’t get surprised anymore. In September, Donald Trump claimed that J.B. Pritzker was “weak and pathetic” for rejecting the idea of a National Guard presence. He warned, “We’re coming,” unless the governor moves quickly to “straighten it out, FAST.”

The news about the deployment comes amidst the political war between the Democrats and the Republican Party after the sudden government shutdown on October 1st, 2025, which remains unresolved as of October 8.

Backed by a series of blame games, shocking policies, drama, and unforgettable social media feuds, and a fiery passion to Make America Great Again, Trump’s presidency will be one recorded in the history of America.