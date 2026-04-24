Kristi Noem Lands in Another Controversy — This Time Over Her Residence

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem remains in the middle of controversies, and this time over her continued use of a government residence after her dismissal. According to a report by WSJ, she is still living in the waterfront home on a D.C. military base that she moved into as a Cabinet member.

She moved into a residence at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in August last year for protection when she received threats. The residence is typically reserved for U.S. Coast Guard commandants.

Donald Trump fired her on March 5 and replaced her with Markwayne Mullin. She was given the role of Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. A position that was, according to sources, created to prevent her from running for the Senate. A source told PunchUp about the made-up role, “It was made up to keep her busy.”

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has continued using a waterfront house on a military base in Washington, D.C., that she took over as a cabinet member, according to people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/I6IQKX4RP0 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 23, 2026

Even after seven weeks, Noem is still residing at the property. A source said her black SUV was seen parked outside the property. Moreover, the U.S. Coast Guard officials also reported seeing her at the base.

Reports say she may not be living there alone, with her rumored boyfriend Corey Lewandowski visiting frequently. Both have denied reports of an affair. Besides, both of them are married.

Last year, Noem faced allegations of living rent-free at the accommodation. She denied the allegation, saying, “I rent that facility. I rent where I stay and pay personal dollars to do that.” She may be paying rent to stay; however, questions remain about how long she has continued to use the residence. Another one of the embarrassing controversies that ICE Barbie landed in involved her husband, Bryon Noem.

Kristi Noem’s Fake Job Was Meant to Distract Her from Running for Senate – Jezebel https://t.co/r0WTCWFSbC — Logan R (@LoganinSanDiego) April 19, 2026

Photos of him cross-dressing and his secret life of “Bimbofication” fetish went viral. On the professional end, she was accused of misusing millions of dollars in taxpayer money in DHS ad campaigns.

Noem’s spokesperson did not respond to questions about her residential situation. Lewandowski clarified in a statement, “You should contact Ms. Noem for comment. However, she moved out of that facility prior to the expiration of her lease and no longer occupies that building, so the report is not accurate.”