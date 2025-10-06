Kristi Noem Is Furious Over How ICE Agents Are Being Treated – And She’s Not Holding Back

Kristi Noem has been given the name of ICE Barbie for various reasons. Now, with her latest appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend on Sunday, the name seems more apt than ever.

While talking about how the ICE agents are treated in Chicago, Noem complained that the residents have not been very kind to them, and the agents are facing issues with having lunch and using the restroom.

It should be noted here that Noem referred to Chicago as a “war zone” and also mentioned that the residents have been largely hostile to the armed and masked ICE agents whose videos of abusing people in the name of illegal immigration have been going around for a while now.

War zones are not really places where people can have peaceful lunches or bathroom breaks but according to Noem, ICE agents do deserve that, despite their duties in a “war zone.” Talking about the situation, she said, “In fact, they don’t even let our ICE officers and our border patrol officers use restrooms and facilities.”

Sanctuary politicians like @JBPritzker have not only turned over their states to violent illegal aliens, they are also actively working against law enforcement in support of lawless anarchists. DHS under President Trump is deploying a whole-of-government approach to restore law… pic.twitter.com/z3U6U5n5IE — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) October 5, 2025

She further added, “Those men and women were telling us that they have to figure out even where they can go sit down for five minutes to have lunch or to use the restroom throughout their shift or their break.”

Noem herself was subjected to a massive protest as anti-ICE protestors made sure that she did not gain access to a government building where she intended to use the restroom.

However, Noem’s love for the ICE is unbreakable, and thus, while talking about how concerned she is regarding the agents’ comfort while they continue to wreak havoc, Noem also made sure to criticize Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for the kind of hostility that Chicago citizens have been showing ICE.

Love this. Keep fighting back without violence: Kristi Noem Denied Bathroom at Illinois Government Building. pic.twitter.com/S6QlaU2hq5 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 4, 2025

Talking about Johnson, Noem said, “His city is a war zone and he’s lying so that criminals can go in there and destroy people’s lives.” She further added, “Those individuals that live there are waking up to it, they under[stand] that where we have gone, we have made it much more free, people are much safer.”

Ever since the troops have been deployed in Chicago, both Pritzker and Johnson have been openly denouncing the move. Talking on State of the Union on Sunday, Pritzker bluntly said that Noem had no idea regarding what she was really talking about.

He further added, “People are booing her on the street. [ICE is] raiding neighborhoods where instead of going after the bad guys, they’re just picking up people who are brown and Black, then checking their credentials… I don’t know about you, but I don’t carry around papers that say I’m a U.S. citizen.”

With such open hostility, it now remains to be seen how the ICE keeps treating people of Chicago and if the citizens’ protests can help them to hold some ground for themselves.