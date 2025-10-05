Kristi Noem Says ICE Will Target Illegal Immigrants During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show – Urges Only ‘Law-Abiding Americans’ to Attend

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has a strict message for those planning to attend next year’s Super Bowl. She told right-wing journalist Benny Johnson that ICE will be present at the event.

She added, “We’ll be all over that place. We’re gonna enforce the law. So I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country.” Noem stated it was an attempt to keep the people safe, as it’s her responsibility.

The Super Bowl’s halftime show will be headlined by Bad Bunny, who is Puerto Rican. Kristi Noem’s statement aligns with DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski, who commented after Bad Bunny previously declined to tour in the U.S. due to ICE threats against his fans. Now, he’ll be headlining the Super Bowl, despite being a longtime critic of Donald Trump.

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem CONFIRMS that ICE will be at the Super Bowl and enforcing at the Bad Bunny Halftime Show. “We’ll be all over that place. We are going to enforce the law. You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law abiding American citizen.”… pic.twitter.com/r4GbYd4CZZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 3, 2025



Lewandowski appeared on the journalist’s podcast earlier. Benny asked him, “Will ICE have enforcement at the Super Bowl for the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show?” He replied, “Benny, there is nowhere that you can provide a safe haven to people who are in this country illegally,” Lewandowski replied. “Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you.”

Netizens have been confused about her statement and how to interpret her message that only “law-abiding Americans” should attend. One X user added, “I feel like it’s probably normal to have some tourists and other non-citizens at a Super Bowl.”

Another one was confused about her statement, “She said “Americans,” not “American citizens” (can Benny put his fingers to the keyboard without lying?), which may include permanent residents, but it’s still an odd statement — are tourists or people on guest visas not welcome?”

One more chimed in, frustrated from the news, “It’s a football game. It’s fun. It’s not tear gas and hair extensions.” He took a jab at Noem’s infamous hair extensions, which made her head look heavy. Many people have also pointed out that they’ll be going there on taxpayers’ money, and on the other hand, no immigrant will be able to afford the expensive ticket.