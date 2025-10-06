“We’ll Give You A Ride”- ICE Flags Off ‘Disgusting’ Detention Technique, Post Goes Viral

Things are getting quite interesting in Portland after Donald Trump announced his heroic saving move to protect the war-ravaged state from the rough clashes between federal agents and protestors. As the U.S. President has already deployed troops in order to take control of the situation on priority, now it seems the protocols in use by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement department in the city have piqued considerable buzz, due to their bizarre style. Amid the National Guard doing its task as told, it seems ICE’s newest technique has surprised everyone.

Well, we’re talking about the viral post dropped on X by the official handle of ICE, where viewers get to witness rather interesting visuals from inside a facility of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Portland. It showed a handcuffed person lying with his face down on a flatbed cart as the officers hauled them away. The unmissable choice of song for the video included Chamillionaire’s hit track titled Ridin’, and its quirky line can be heard as “They see me rollin’/They hatin’.”

PORTLAND — Refuse to walk? We’ll give you a ride. pic.twitter.com/RibmhrTLSa — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 5, 2025

The caption to the post read as “PORTLAND — Refuse to walk? We’ll give you a ride.” As the video became viral in split seconds, it was evident that a forced detention was in progress in Portland, amid cries for anti-Trump involvement in the matter being there right from the beginning.

Meanwhile, back on Saturday, Trump’s self-appointed judge, Karin Immergut, totally blocked the need for deploying the National Guard in Portland, expressing how such a decision goes beyond the definition of constitutional law and instead becomes martial law. Nonetheless, as ICE authorities continue to follow the tasks assigned, there seems to be no respite for the people of Portland amid the existing “war.”

Despite the criticism coming towards Trump’s decisions about Portland as evident in the viral video, a fair share of MAGA loyalists continue to signal their agreement over the current scenario in the city. ICE’s wild detention technique of forcefully removing people in the name of detention has been appreciated by several far-right activists. For instance, Laura Loomer reacted to the video by expressing, “I love this account”. On the other hand, another pro-Trump influencer chimed in “LOL! I voted for this”.

I love this account. https://t.co/bz56sYxg9U — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 5, 2025

Moreover, Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier took to the comment section of the post and mentioned that although such warring conditions like Portland will never happen in Florida, nonetheless, the latest tactics employed by the ICE has been duly noted down for future references. Moreover, this ICE video was also reposted by the official White House account on X.

However, for the left front, the clip was more concerning as they chalked the alarming amount of indecency evident in the new style of detention. For instance, former Democratic campaign staffer Timothy Bellman mentioned, “The fact that our government is treating people like this is disgusting. The fact they are bragging about it makes it so much worse. It’s a choice to do this, and film it, and play music over it, and post it on an official government account.”

It must be noted that ICE, along with its parent organization of the Department Of Homeland Security has been frequently called out in the past. They have earned flak for their videos, which depict a harsh and “inhuman” crackdown of immigrants, which are sadistically covered up with pop-culture references.