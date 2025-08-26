Kristi Noem Is Again Under The Spotlight But This Time It’s For Her Hair And Cargo Pants

Kristi Noem, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and former South Dakota governor, has attracted attention with her unconventional hairstyle choices, particularly her frizzy and unkempt updos.

These wild looks have consistently gained attention and not in a very good way. Recently, once again, this signature style resurfaced when Noem posted an Instagram photo of herself and friends after clearing out her storage unit.

Noem’s goal behind posting that picture was to celebrate the job she and her moving team did but all the attention was given to her appearance with her wild hair and cargo pants.

In this particular image, Noem’s hair was pulled up into what can generally be referred to as a messy bun, capturing attention for all the wrong reasons. While it is understandable that the ICE Barbie did not care much about her looks since she was there doing some rigorous physical work, the hair was simply too disheveled to not take a look at.

Moreover, even from a distance, it was clear that she wore makeup for the occasion, which further made her decision to leave the hair as it was quite irrational. Besides the hair, her choice of wearing grey cargo pants that were visibly wrinkled also led to criticism. It seemed like those pants were something she would wear in one of the ICE rains and clearly they caused even more fashion disaster.

Noem’s friends, who joined her in the photo, managed to look far more put together for the task. One wore a cap, which is something Noem could have done and saved herself from the messed up look of the messy bun.

Meanwhile, the second friend kept her hair neat and slicked back, another option Noem could have opted for. Both friends embraced practicality with their outfits as they wore matching and simple black shorts without any makeup and looked far more ready for the physical job than Noem did.

This difference between how Noem and the two of her friends looked also led to the speculation that perhaps Noem was just posing and it was those two friends who did the actual work. If that is true then also Noem did quite a bad job at pretending with her hair and make up and crinkly cargo pants.

Kristi Noem’s latest hairdo is called the Chocolate Lava Cake pic.twitter.com/k2TAco1GrI — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 4, 2025

For the occasion she had posted the photo, she could have gone with a simpler and well put out look. However, Noem clearly does not care about these kinds of criticisms as the messy bun is one of her favorite styles and she keeps putting her hair up in that way whenever she sees fit.