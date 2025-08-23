Kristi Noem Won’t Drop Her Heavy Makeup Routine – But The Mistake Is Only Exposing Flaws and Making Her Look Older

Kristi Noem is not about less is more when it’s about her makeup. The Homeland Security Secretary is always glammed up with heavy makeup, often called ICE Barbie. She is ready with her caked-up foundation to be in front of the camera.

She does not go easy on face makeup and overlines her lips, which makes her look old. Too much makeup always makes one look older. So if she’s trying to hold on to her youth, using less makeup may help her.

Her foundation is a bigger issue than the rest of her face as it highlights her blemishes, scars on her face and large pores. Instead of hiding them, the foundation highlights all the flaws. This emphasis on the flaws makes her appear older.

BREAKING: Secret Service agents and EMT’s save Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s life from a near drowning at the Southern border in a flash flood of melting makeup. pic.twitter.com/tCnh7PZTm1 — Greta (@GretaGrace20) August 8, 2025



With age, skin gets dry, and it’s best to let it breathe instead of layering too much makeup. What might help her is good skincare and light makeup to make her look fresh. She hasn’t cracked this cheat for healthy skin under makeup yet.

Maybe soon she will realise how heavy makeup photographs are. There have been several speculations about Noem getting cosmetic procedures for a youthful look. But it looks like her makeup application isn’t adding to that.

She also may have seen all the photos and videos circulating about her makeup, so it’s baffling to think she still does her makeup the same way. She could learn from these mistakes and make some changes here and there.

Maybe from afar her makeup is more forgiving, but when the cameras zoom in, the truth about her skin comes forward. She could add a hydrating cream or primer under the foundation. This will help apply the makeup smoothly.

I don’t think Kristie Noem realizes how ridiculous her hair extensions and blown up lips make her look. Her lower lip is so heavy now, it doesn’t even move when she speaks https://t.co/LWRKwe3CLH — Ann Yonan (@AnnYonan1) August 19, 2025



Moreover, she can take off some of the foundation and use a hydrating one that adds glow to the skin. Her makeup and looks have become a huge topic, as it was also pointed out in the South Park episode.

Apart from her bad makeup and plastic surgery speculations, she is often grilled for her heavy hair extensions. They sit too high on her scalp, and some people say she does not even need them as much.

Besides, she overlines her lips, which already have fillers. Heavy makeup is kind of an identity for MAGA women, but so much criticism could be taken constructively to actually look better.