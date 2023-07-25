When Kristen Stewart Became the Highest Paid Actress at 22 Earning a Whopping $34.5m From 'Twilight Saga'

Kristen Stewart, who played the character of Bella Swan in Twilight Saga, is a name well-known to everyone. Back when the vampire romance series was beaming with success, Stewart secured the top spot on Forbes' annual list of the world's highest-paid female film stars. Her phenomenal financial success made her stand out as several other big names were ranked below her. The then 22-year-old actress made an estimated income of $34.5 million (£22 million) between May 2011 and May 2012 which made her first on the list. At a young age Stewart, ruled above well-known biggies like Cameron Diaz, who earned $34 million (£21.6 million), to clinch the coveted position, per The Guardian.

The gender pay gap was crucial back then, as it is even today in various walks of life. According to Forbes' Dorothy Pomerantz, "Women are still paid less than men in the movie business." The total earnings of the ten actresses on the list amounted to $200 million (£127 million), significantly less than the $361 million (£229 million) accumulated by the top ten male stars. Despite the gender disparity in Hollywood paychecks, Stewart's achievement stood as a testament to her talent and the overwhelming popularity of the Twilight Saga a decade ago. Her exceptional earnings placed her among the highest-paid actors in the industry, regardless of gender.

Diaz's earnings were fueled by her appearances in hit movies such as the comedy blockbuster Bad Teacher, the pregnancy guide-book adaptation, What to Expect When You're Expecting, and the superhero caper, The Green Hornet over the same 12-month period. Sandra Bullock was placed third in the list with her Oscar-winning performance in the 2009 drama, The Blind Side, paving her way up in the ladder of success. Despite not having a recent major box office hit, Bullock still managed to earn a notable $25 million (£15.9 million) during the specified timeframe.

The list also featured the previous year's joint highest earners, Angelina Jolie and Sarah Jessica Parker, who secured fourth and seventh place in 2012, respectively. Jolie had an impressive $20 million (£12.7 million) to back her spot in the list, while Parker brought in $15 million (£9.5 million). One of the well-deserved additions to the list was Kristen Wiig, known for her comedic performances in Bridesmaids and other hilarious roles in the comedy genre. Wiig proudly claimed the eighth spot with a substantial earning of $12 million (£7.6 million).

For perspective, Kristen Stewart's earnings would have placed her at an admirable fourth position on a combined list, taking into account the earnings of male stars from the previous year. As we shed light on Kristen Stewart's groundbreaking accomplishment, her success definitely paved the way for more equitable pay for actresses and inspire positive changes in the movie business.

