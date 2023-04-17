Kris Jenner's Touching Gift to Kourtney Kardashian on Her Wedding

Reality TV personality and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian shared an emotional moment with her mother Kris Jenner during her wedding rehearsal dinner. Kris passed on a very special and sentimental heirloom to Kourtney – her father Robert Kardashian’s wedding ring. Robert passed away in 2003 but still became a part of Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker.

During her and Barker's new Hulu special "Till Death Do Us Part", Kardashian revealed that Jenner passed on the wedding ring that the late Robert Kardashian gave her back in 1978. Kris and Robert split in 1991 but went on to co-parent their four children until Robert's death. Jenner gave Kourtney the touching heirloom during the rehearsal dinner, and the Lemme founder was instantly overwhelmed by emotion.

Per The Daily Mail, "When my dad died, I remember thinking I never want to get married because my dad isn't there to walk me down the aisle," Kourtney said in the special. "So that gift meant so much." Kourtney went on to describe how she felt her father's "presence" prior to walking down the aisle and described the sweet connection between the "Blink-182" drummer and her late father. "My dad would've loved Travis and Travis reminds me so much of my dad in the weirdest ways," gushed Kourtney. "I felt his presence and a sense of calm. It felt so good and calm, like I'm ready, and it just felt perfect."

Kourtney and Travis got married in a lavish Italian wedding that they describe as being similar to the iconic 1991 "Guns 'n Roses" music video for "November Rain." The couple had initially planned to get married in a Catholic church in Italy, but they had to abandon the idea as the process was more complicated than they had anticipated. However, they received a lifeline from Dolce & Gabbana's Domenico Dolce, who ended up recreating a church for them on his lavish property in Portofino.

In the special, Kourtney says of the famed Italian designer, "One thing I did realize, working with Domenico, is what Domenico says, he just does it. We presented a lot of stuff that looked like the church, and they just created a church."

The wedding was the third that Kourtney and Travis had in roughly two months. The first was a ceremony in Las Vegas followed by a Santa Barbara courthouse in mid-May – a week before the Portofino bash. The first wedding in Vegas was apparently a liqueured-up "practice run," and the Santa Barbara nuptials were to make sure that the Italian blowout would be legal.

The wedding was a lavish affair, but it was also a family affair. Kourtney and Travis's children played a big role in the ceremony, with Travis' daughters Alabama and Atiana as the bridesmaids at the ceremony, while Kourtney's son Reign acted as ringbearer and daughter Penelope was a flower girl, as per Romper.