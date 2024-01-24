Kris Jenner's "Squinty" Photo Triggers Worries Amongst Her Fans, They Suspect an 'Allergic Reaction'

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has sparked a new round of debates and speculations about her appearance in a recent social media post. A close-up photo from her Aspen vacation shows Kris with what some fans call a 'squinty' eye, raising concerns about an allergic reaction. The excessively filtered image, which she uploaded on Instagram on her Colorado trip, has sparked debates about cosmetic treatments.

Fans reacted to Jenner's shot, which showed her in a red velvet top, gold drop earrings, and wavy bangs. While many appreciated her appearance, others were concerned about the perceived alterations in her facial features, per The Sun. One Reddit member said, "Her eyes always look a bit squinty to me like she's had an allergic reaction to something," one person wrote.

"It's so weird that she smooths herself to a marshmallow consistency but leaves those smoker's lines above her lips," another person added. "What’s with her nose?!! It’s botched!" a third person said. Someone else commented, "This looks just like Koko's face now, scary."

Jenner has already faced scrutiny for her social media images. The BuzzFeed report cites occasions in which Kris has been accused of aggressively modifying her posts, utilizing filters that some claim make her appear more like an AI construct than a human.

Why does Kris Jenner look AI generated in this Oreo commercial omg?! — giselle (@whoaskedselle) January 18, 2024

The scrutiny goes beyond Jenner's recent photo, as the report highlights an Oreo commercial that upset viewers. The advertisement shows Kris placing cookies in a jar while dressed cartoonishly and wearing a lot of makeup. Viewers compared her appearance to online filters that instantly apply glam cosmetics to films, sparking curiosity and questions about whether Jenner uses an AI body double in her advertising.

People on Reddit didn't hesitate to share their thoughts. “I thought this was an SNL skit 😭” one user wrote, “I just had a jump scare!” “She looks like a Sim,” said another. “The obvious bold glamour filter on a corporate ad 😭,” with another user theorizing, “At this point maybe she got an AI body double to run ads for her full time because this still doesn’t even look like a real person.”

The BuzzFeed article delves into Jenner's social media troubles, including instances where she deleted a birthday tribute of one of her grandchildren due to an accidentally unedited photo and a video that created confusion and similarities to AI.

Jenner has previously admitted her desire for additional plastic surgery on the show, such as an eye lift and another breast augmentation. The disclosure occurred during an episode of The Kardashians before she underwent hip replacement surgery.

Jenner's cosmetic treatments throw attention to the culture of cosmetic modifications in the industry, highlighting the influence they have on beauty culture and the criticism that they have been at the receiving end of due to the rise in awareness and crumbling beauty norms.

