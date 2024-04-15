Kris Jenner's Sister Karen Houghton's Cause of Death Discovered

The recent passing of Karen Houghton, the sister of Kris Jenner, at the age of 65, left many in shock and mourning. Initially, the cause of her death had remained undisclosed, prompting speculation and concern among friends, family, and fans alike. However, nearly a month after her demise, details surrounding her untimely passing have been unveiled, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding her departure from this world.

According to information gleaned from a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Karen Houghton's official cause of death has been attributed to cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia. The document further revealed that Type 2 diabetes was listed as a secondary underlying cause. Additionally, it was disclosed that Houghton had been grappling with a previous diagnosis of bipolar disorder, adding complexity to her medical history. Following her death on March 19, Karen Houghton was cremated, as indicated by the documents.

Image source: Instagram | Kris Jenner

As mentioned by Page Six, the revelation of Karen Houghton's cause of death came after her sister, Kris Jenner, made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, marking her sister's passing as "unexpected." Jenner's heartfelt tribute showcased a series of throwback pictures, capturing cherished moments shared among family members. In her tribute, Jenner expressed profound sorrow and reminisced about Karen's inner and outer beauty, describing her as "the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny."

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” she captioned a carousel of throwback pics of Houghton with her and other relatives. “Karen was beautiful inside and out,” Jenner added. “She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.” The mom of six said she cherishes “every single memory” they have together. “Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister,” she concluded.

While the public was offered glimpses into the family dynamics through social media posts and media reports, details regarding the relationship between Kris Jenner and Karen Houghton remained somewhat enigmatic. Reports from 2014 alluded to a strained relationship between the siblings, with Houghton publicly expressing frustration over their alleged estrangement. However, it remains unclear whether the sisters managed to reconcile before Karen's passing.

As mentioned by People, In the wake of Karen Houghton's demise, both Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim Kardashian took to social media to honor her memory and express gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers. Jenner, in particular, thanked everyone for the messages of love and remembrance, acknowledging the difficult time her family was enduring.

"Hi everybody. It's been quite the week, but I just wanted to say thank you for all the wonderful messages of love in honor and memory of my sister Karen. I love you guys," Jenner said.