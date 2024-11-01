Kris Jenner’s Friends Worry She Might ‘Ruin Her Looks’ to Keep Up With The Kardashians

Friends of Kris Jenner fear her quest to keep up with her daughters may lead her down a slippery slope with plastic surgeries. Jenner has long been open about her preference for cosmetic enhancements. But now, those close to her worry that she has been undergoing far too many. An insider noted, “She truly believes she’s on a par with them as far as glamor goes and still turns heads, even though she’s closing in on 70…The feeling is, though, that if Kris continues on this course, she’ll ruin her looks completely, but she’s so obsessed with beauty and image she doesn’t realize it.”

As per Life & Style magazine, a source revealed, “She looks good, no one is disputing that, and obviously lots of work is still being done, likely Botox, lasers, fillers, but it’s not just her face. She’s tweaking other parts of her body, too. If she sees any cellulite or wrinkles, she’s zapping them off.” Reportedly her motivation partly stems from her relationship with Corey Gamble, her partner of nearly a decade, who is 25 years younger. The need to stay glamorous alongside her famous daughters for their reality show also seems to play a major role. Insider notes that she compares ‘her daughters as a benchmark.’

From botox injections and laser treatments to her well-known neck lift, which aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2011, Jenner has candidly shared her transformation with the public for years. She once joked, "You want me to list everything? I'm kidding.” But then she did cite her experience with fillers, Botox, and a breast lift.

and the "today show" skipped a 9/11 moment of silence to talk to kris jenner about her boob job: pic.twitter.com/xxKpHMLqB1 — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) September 15, 2022

As per Mirror, she also revealed that she opted for a breast reduction after initially having implants in the ‘80s. She revealed, "I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore, and suddenly, it was like get them out. So, the same doctor who put them in, he took them out, and then had to do a little lift and then put smaller ones in.” According to Jenner, cosmetic procedures are about maintaining confidence. She claims one needs to do what makes them feel good.

Kris Jenner attends The Met Gala on May 06, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

Despite her honesty, Jenner has denied having certain procedures, especially a nose job, although fans have speculated otherwise. She exclaimed, “I get a lot of people saying I had my nose done. People like, ‘Look at her nose!’ Never had my nose done. I have the same nose I was born with.” Over time, her appearance has subtly evolved, with an expert for The Mirror suggesting, "I would suggest that Kris may have had a rhinoplasty...The bridge of her nose appears thinner, and the tip and nostrils appear to be smaller and slightly lifted compared to previous images."