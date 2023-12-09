Nicki Minaj Says Her 2022 Met Gala Look ‘Cemented’ Her Decision to Undergo Breast Reduction Surgery

Nicki Minaj stunned in a custom Burberry’s Ricciardo Tisci all-black ensemble for the 2022 MET Gala. The voluptuous gown featured a black feathered bustier, leggings, and a leather baseball cap. “I love the hat,” she told La La Anthony, the red-carpet interviewer. As per Vogue, the Bang Bang rapper added, “I’m obsessed with the hat.” High-heeled boots capped off the sports-luxe look. Looking back at the glamorous event, Minaj revealed that the style however 'cemented' her decision to undergo breast reduction surgery. “I did my fittings, I told them I loved this hat and I loved what the outfit was giving, but I said, ‘You guys, look, these boobs are going to be spilling out,’” she recalled.“I knew before we even left the room that the boobs were about to have a night of their own,” the Super Bass hitmaker added while speaking on Vogue's “Life in Looks” video.

“I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was,' " Minaj revealed. “And that’s what happened to me," she said. "I could not believe even some photos I didn’t love.” Appearing on the Vogue November cover Minaj went on to discuss her career, personal life, and motherhood. The Tusa singer admitted to loving her new curves in the interview. "Recently I had to get a breast reduction, and I love it. I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how silly that was. So—love your curves, and love your non-curves. There’s nothing wrong with any of it.”

“But today I can say that I’m at peace with who I am and how I look. I have to say this as a Black woman, though. I’ve made certain choices for my son, to not give him sweets and candy and juices, because of illnesses like diabetes that run in our community. I’m not in favor of body positivity if it means unhealthy bodies. That’s bull. It’s not believable, so let’s stop pretending," Minaj further stated.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

As per People, the Princess Diana singer discussed some of her regrets regarding her decision to have plastic surgery in an episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast that was also released in November.

Minaj went on to add that motherhood completely changed her body perception after she welcomed her 3-year-old son "Papa Bear." “I think pregnancy could’ve played a role because seeing my son did remind me of myself so much. My real self. And it made me think why didn’t I like this? So weird," she said. “But seeing old photos, being able to look at old photos again made me realize, ‘These old photos are beautiful.’”

