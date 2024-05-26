9 Famous Stars Who Came Clean About Their Nose Jobs

9 Celebrities Who Opened Up About Their Nose Jobs

The nose knows no bounds when it comes to celebrity plastic surgery confessions. From Hollywood royalty to reality TV stars, these famous faces have openly admitted to going under the knife just for a little nip and tuck on their sniffer. Well, some were driven by breathing issues, others were insecure but some simply desired to look more glamorous on camera. We have all of it here, from Cameron Diaz's surfing accident to Bella Hadid's youthful regrets and Jennifer Grey's downright nightmarish revision. Get ready for an unfiltered look at the most candid rhinoplasty revelations of the mightiest beauties in Hollywood.

1. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway was feelin' the pressure when she joined Hollywood, so she considered a "nose job" 'cause her nose looked wider back then. In an interview in 2008, she said, "I wanted a nose job, but now, my nose is what lets me change my face a lot – and I can be glamorous as Agent 99, then look rough as a drug addict for Jonathan Demme." Real talk, Anne has openly admitted to getting multiple plastic surgeries. Early on, she got a rhinoplasty to change up her nose's structure.

2. Cameron Diaz

Following a surfing accident, Cameron Diaz had to undergo a plastic surgery procedure. That was done to basically reshape her broken nose. The terrifying experience left her nose shattered and with a broken septum. She openly discussed it, saying, "I'm not doing it because I want to look beautiful; I didn't like the way my nose was broken, and I couldn't breathe. That's why I did it." The charismatic Hollywood actress acknowledged undergoing a rhinoplasty in 2006. However, her decision stemmed from health concerns rather than aesthetic ones.

3. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston felt great after getting a nose job. "I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other (rumors), as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it. Still mine," said the Friends star. While some celebs deny plastic surgery, Aniston's been open about it. She got a rhinoplasty and loves the results. Her nose looks smaller and more defined now. She's also admitted to getting Botox and fillers over the years to maintain her youthful glow, as per Vanity.

4. Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag really left fans stunned when she went under the knife for 10 cosmetic procedures in a single day back in 2009. Before those operations, she opened up about how her nose had been her biggest insecurity. "I've always been very insecure about my body... I have my dad's nose, which is huge. It took up so much of my face, when I looked down, I could see my nose. I couldn't get away from it! People would say, 'You have such a big nose!' And they'd make fun of me for being so flat... I was tormented," she stated.

5. Bella Hadid

At just 14, Bella Hadid got a nose job that she now regrets. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," the supermodel admitted to Vogue. "I think I would have grown into it." Her comments about erasing her Palestinian heritage for Eurocentric beauty standards struck a nerve. Many felt sad she altered her ethnic features so young due to insecurity. Some pointed the finger at mom Yolanda, who favored Gigi's "all-American" look over Bella's "darker and exotic" vibe.

6. Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey really went through it with her nose jobs. In her memoir Out of the Corner, she shares how getting a nose job at 26 felt like "committing an unforgivable crime," as per Business Insider. After the first surgery, she was stoked to start booking roles again. But then the doc had to do a revision and Grey says looking at her new nose was like "having a bad hallucinogenic trip." People didn't recognize her anymore. "I couldn't make sense of what I was seeing...I knew something bad had happened." She lost work, felt like "not a whole person but as a nose," and strangers gave backhanded compliments about her looks.

7. Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco opens up about going under the knife, "I had my nose done and my boobs - best thing I ever did." The Big Bang Theory star is all for plastic surgery, saying, "As much as you want to love your inner self, you also want to look good." She believes one shouldn't do it for others but for self-confidence. Cuoco admits to recently getting a filler for a neck line she had since childhood. The 30-year-old isn't ashamed to discuss her procedures. "I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing," as per ABC News.

8. Roseanne Barr

The comedian Roseanne Barr has been candid about her nose job. She wanted to change her looks as she was unhappy with her appearance. In the early 90s, Barr went through a series of procedures, including breast reduction, tummy tuck, nose job, and facelift, followed by weight loss surgery in 1998. Although there's no data, her openness about her transformation to Oprah and global newspapers likely sparked a significant response. In one stand-up routine, she joked, "After a while, I went and got my nose fixed... they showed it to me in a jar. It was as big as a beaver tail in there."

9. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks acknowledged she had nose surgery. "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," she said. She said it was done very early in her career. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth." Banks hasn't had any age-related plastic surgery yet, but she's open to it. "I'm not against it. I just haven't had it yet," she shared. "Maybe I'll need a little something, something. But I'm not insecure about it."