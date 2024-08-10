Kris Jenner's Comment 'Maybe When I'm 70' Leaves Fans Guessing Her Wedding Plans With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner, the well-known Kardashian-Jenner mom, got people talking about marriage when she was chatting with friends recently. The 68-year-old reality star and businesswoman has been with Corey Gamble since 2014. She’s not in a hurry to get married but isn’t saying she’ll never tie the knot. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Jenner was out shopping in Beverly Hills with her friends Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton. While they were hanging out, Jenner talked about her upcoming hysterectomy surgery, which somehow turned into a conversation about her relationship status.

Hilton joked, "I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married!" Jenner laughed it off and said, "I mean, not right this very second!" Hilton teased about being ready for an early morning wedding. Jenner jumped in "Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid. I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I'm 70!"

This casual comment has fans wondering if wedding bells might be in Jenner's future. She turns 69 in November, so a wedding at 70 isn't too far off. Jenner and Gamble's relationship began in August 2014. They met at a birthday party in Ibiza for fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. Since then, they've been a steady couple. They keep their romance mostly private. However, they do attend red-carpet events together. They even sent out a joint holiday card in 2022.

Jenner has spoken highly of Gamble in interviews, "He's the greatest guy, and he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight. He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him." Jenner has praised Gamble's role in her life and career. In July 2022, she said, "I think Corey is super. He's an amazing guy. He's really supportive and he's really dialed into a lot of the different things. He's such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things," as per People.

The couple's 25-year age gap has been a topic of discussion. Jenner said, "I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you? I didn't get the age gap and then he taught me that age is just a number," as per Brides. Jenner has been married twice before. Her first marriage was to Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991. She then married Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) from 1991 to 2015. "You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past," she said in a 2018 podcast appearance on Divorce Sucks.