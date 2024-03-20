Kris Jenner Makes Heartbreaking Post as Her Sister Passes Away Unexpectedly: "Life is So Short"

The tragic news of Karen Houghton’s passing has left the Kardashian-Jenner family and fans in mourning. Houghton, who was Kris Jenner’s younger sister, died unexpectedly at the age of 65, as confirmed by Jenner herself in a touching tribute shared on Instagram. Houghton’s death was reported to San Diego County officials on Monday in San Marcos, California, although the specific details buzzing around her passing remain unknown. Law enforcement officials have indicated that, at present, her death is being attributed to natural causes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

As per the reports of People, in an emotional Instagram post, Jenner expressed the profound sadness she felt at the loss of her beloved sister. She shared a carousel of pictures spanning their lifelong bond, including baby pictures, self-portraits, and moments from several family gatherings. Jenner wrote, “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.

"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful for her life and treasured her family and friends, especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you, my beautiful sister.” Jenner concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nataliezettel

As per the sources of The Sun, Houghton’s daughter, Natalie, also shared her grief on Instagram, expressing disbelief at her mother’s sudden departure. She captioned her post, “Dear Mommy, I can’t believe you're gone. This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you."

She further continued, "You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don’t know how to go on without you. It all happened so quickly & I wasn’t ready for you to go. An angel 👼 was sent to heaven on March 18th, 2024. I love you mommy and you will forever be missed. 😔💔”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Although Jenner paid touching tribute to Houghton on social media, the siblings did not get along over several issues. However, their past struggles were under wraps in recent years. The pair were last pictured together in 2019 at a pre-Christmas party.