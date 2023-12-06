Miley Cyrus Urges Siblings to Choose Sides in Feud With Father Billy Ray and His New Wife Firerose

Tensions within the Cyrus family are reportedly on the rise as Miley Cyrus is said to be less than thrilled about her father Billy Ray Cyrus' recent marriage to Australian singer Firerose. According to sources cited by Radar Online, the Some Gave All singer, aged 62, had hoped that Miley, aged 31, would reconcile her differences with the 34-year-old Firerose after the nuptials, but the situation appears to have taken a different turn.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Also Read: Here Are 6 Most Stunning Secrets of Disney's Hit Sitcom Hannah Montana the World Didn't Know

"Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they're married, but if anything, Miley's even more upset," an insider revealed to the National Enquirer. The alleged disagreement has reportedly led her to declare her decision to the siblings and that they should take steps to choose one. Miley's younger siblings, Noah and Branson, have accepted Firerose according to reports. "Noah and Branson are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose," the insider said as they predicted, "So if they're forced to choose, they'll take his side." However, faced with the escalating tension, Miley has seemingly drawn a line in the sand, instructing her five brothers and sisters to pick sides amid the familial conflict.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Amidst this strained dynamic, it is reported that Miley has found support in her mother Tish Cyrus, aged 56, who recently remarried after her divorce from Billy Ray. Miley's purported hesitation in accepting her father's new marriage seems to have triggered not only a divide within the immediate family but also involved the younger siblings in the emotional upheaval.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus)

Also Read: Here's Recounting Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Goldie Hawn's Extraterrestrial Encounters

Miley has always stood up for her family and recently she showed her support to her sister. As the phrase goes, "fame comes at a cost," and in this case, it appears that cost may be familial problems, as a recent comment by Noah Cyrus reveals. The claimed incident gained a lot of attention on social media and by multiple media outlets. The initial source of this instance is an old podcast interview from The Joe Rogan Experience, which featured Miley in September 2020. The story began when podcaster Joe Rogan brought up Noah's experience growing up in the shadow of her famous sister, Miley.

Noah Cyrus comments under TikTok of her sister Miley Cyrus interview about growing up with a famous sister.



“The disrespect in this video...” pic.twitter.com/B19b1eVMfG — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) October 11, 2023

Also Read: From Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus to Katy Perry, Celebs Who Have Publicly Revealed Their Weight

He inquired whether this had prevented her from pursuing a career in Hollywood, to which she replied, "You either go one way or the other," while revealing that her sister wanted a life in the limelight, as reported by Page Six. “She’s got a record out that I love called, The End of Everything … and it’s the most depressing EP you’ll ever listen to,” she said. The story took an unexpected turn when Noah appeared to respond to this old interview in a TikTok comment. She wrote, "the disrespect in this video," leaving followers to guess who she was referring to.

More from Inquisitr

When Miley Cyrus Revealed How Her Malibu House Burnt Down While Filming a 'Black Mirror' Episode

Noah Cyrus Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Interview of Sister Miley Cyrus Saying "I Worry About Her"