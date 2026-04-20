Entertainment

Kris Jenner, 70, Is Reportedly Unhappy With Her $300k Facelift – “She is Desperate to Get a Revision”

Published on: April 20, 2026 at 11:28 AM ET

Reports reveal her facelift is already slipping.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Kris Jenner is mad over the facelift results
Kris Jenner wishes to get another facelift after seeing her last one fail. (Image credit: Instagram/ @krisjenner)

Kris Jenner is still chasing vanity at the age of seventy. Last year, she debuted her facelift, making her look significantly younger. Her face looked snatched with little to no wrinkles and sagging skin, which is common in people her age. She flaunted the post-plastic surgery results at red carpet events, her birthday, and on social media.

However, now she may not be as happy with the results as sources have revealed she may need a revision soon. According to RadarOnline, a source said her “facelift is already slipping. She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision.”

They further continued, “She feels it has not held the way she expected.” The insider also added that Jenner is mad that her facelift did not stay the same. She compared hers to Lori Loughlin and Denise Richards. Celebrity surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine did Jenner’s face when she debuted in Paris in June 2025.

Jenner’s first facelift dates back to 2011. She confirmed to Vogue about her refresher facelift. She said, “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she said. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

Earlier, netizens compared Jenner and Lauren Sanchez over their similar face structure. They joked about them having the same plastic surgeon. But they added that Jenner looked better than Lauren Sanchez, who’s in her 50s. Bezos’ wife often gets accused of getting Botox and lip fillers, as they look overdone. 

Plastic surgery experts have argued about Jenner’s photos being retouched. Some compared others’ plastic surgery results and called Jenner’s unrealistic and unachievable. An expert said her chin looked thinner and could not have been the result of a facelift.

 Some also blamed her age for the facelift not holding up well.

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