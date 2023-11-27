Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter, Penelope, 11, Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos

Although Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-husband Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Disick is still a pre-teen, she appeared more mature than her age in a new photograph shared by Aunt Khloé Kardashian on her Snapchat account. The 11-year-old posed alongside her cousin Tatum and looked older and gorgeous.

The young Penelope looked like a teen as she cuddled her tiny cousin, and they both looked into the camera. The snap was from the Kardashian family's Thanksgiving get-together, and Penelope wore a tan-shade sweater and did a middle parting of her light-brown hair. She accessorized it with a chain pendant and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Tatum was his "cute self" in a black outfit and curly hair, reported The Sun.

Aunt Khloe Kardashian captioned, "All my pics from Thanksgiving." Despite being only 11 years old, Penelope appeared way more mature than her actual age, as if she was a teenager already. Both parents, Kardashian and Disick, frequently document their beloved daughter on their social media accounts.

Aunt Khloé also shared other snaps of her niece with her son Tatum on different occasions. In July, she shared another picture of Penelope holding her little cousin in a green alien outfit while the young boy wore a tiger costume. The Good American founder also shared images with her niece from Kourtney's baby shower in September.

She shared the picture from her sister's Disney-themed baby shower, where her 1-year-old son posed while chewing on a cookie, and Penelope wore a Mickey Mouse t-shirt in white and red, and everyone smiled to the camera.

Previously, the POOSH founder shared photo slides from her trip to Hawaii with her pre-teen and other girls from the Kardashian clan. Although she was heavily pregnant with her fourth child with Travis Barker, she flew to "The Big Island" to celebrate her daughter Penelope's 11th birthday on an all-girls getaway. The little girl donned a white net top with long painted nails and garlands in her hair.

Several fans on Instagram were in awe of Kardashian's not-so-little girl. A fan page, @planetkourt, wrote, "She is so pretty. She grows very fast! We love P." Another fan, @sheilanikkol, echoed, "Can you believe how old Penelope is getting?!" A third, @theamberperry, agreed, "Penelope is such a lady." @kyliekgolden affirmed, "Aww, Kourt. Penelope is so grown up now."

Meanwhile, her father, Disick, is equally a fan of his only daughter. He often posts pictures with Penelope on Instagram, including the special birthday party he threw for her in July. The 40-year-old pulled out a giant inflatable water slide in the backyard of his $6 million mansion and invited all her friends for a pool party, reported Hello! magazine.

The little girl also shared her opinions about what kind of girl her father should date during one of the episodes of The Kardashians. When Aunt Khloé asked whom her doting dad should date, Penelope turned savage. The Hulu star said he's looking to date a girl in her 20s. The shocked pre-teen said, "No, 20s... You are 40."

Other qualities she listed in a girl were a good personality, being pretty, and being someone who goes to the gym, as she explained her father's need to go to the gym. And Khloé and Kris Jenner laughed.

