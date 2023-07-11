Penelope Disick’s Mechanical Bull Ride at Her Birthday Party in Dad's $6M Mansion 'Wasn't So Easy'

Scott Disickand Kourtney Kardashian's baby girl Penelope Disick turned 11 recently, and her dad pulled all stops to ensure her birthday was memorable. The 40-year-old father shared several Instagram stories showcasing Penelope's wild birthday celebrations at his $6 million mansion. The little girl's party had many inflatables, including a "not so easy" mechanical bull.

The happy father transformed his LA mansion's backyard into a party place. The first Instagram story showed an impressive water slide with lounge chairs and an inflatable pool, per The U.S. Sun. The kids had a fun afternoon immersed in the water and lounging under the bright sun.

The following story showed Penelope sliding down the water slide with girl pals soaking wet. The doting father captioned the story, "Have fun, my love. Happy Birthday." Apart from the water, Penelope had the "ride of her life" on a [mechanical] bull. As the young lady hopped on it, she was thrown almost immediately, reported The U.S Sun.

Disick captured the video of his daughter taking a rough tumble off the ride and posted it on his Instagram story. He teased his daughter and said it's "not so easy." The following Instagram story showed the beautiful father-daughter bond in a selfie where he adorably kissed Penelope's forehead and captioned, "I love my little dumpling."

Mom Kourtney also took to her Instagram account to wish daughter Penelope with a heart-melting caption, "I am in awe of her every day. I couldn't imagine being more proud to be her mommy. I can't believe she's 11 years old…it is so bittersweet. I cry every year on her birthday when she turns older, sad that it's going by so fast, and so joyous of what a wonderful little lady she is. Happy birthday my sweet Penelope."

Penelope has a joint TikTok account with her mother, Kourtney, and she frequently shares cute videos with her parents. In June 2023, she shared a wholesome video with her dad Disick on TikTok, where she purposefully hid behind her dad and stuffed his face with food.

The 11-year-old giggled from behind and loaded her dad's mouth with what seemed to be guacamole. The video began with Disick greeting the audience, "Hey! I'm back. Just having a little dinner." The naughty Penelope reached for guacamole and spread it over a slice of bread.

The young girl's giggles could show she was having fun while Disick helplessly yelled, "Why! Why me? This is disgusting! I'm so gross. I'm done with dinner!" Penelope is the middle child of the ex-couple, with the eldest 13-year-old Mason and the youngest 8-year-old Reign.

Meanwhile, Penelope is expecting a stepbrother from Kourtney and Travis Barker. Recently, Kravis had their gender reveal with friends and family and declared they're having a boy. Disick's ex sat on her hubby's lap on a stage with a drum kit before them. Surrounded by kith and kin, the Blink-182 drummer played his drums, and blue confetti covered the sky.

The crowd yelled and shouted with excitement while celebrating. Barker also has kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler- Landon, Alabama, and Atianna Barker. In mid-June, Kourtney revealed she was pregnant with her hubby's baby at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

The Lemme founder held a sign that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant." Barker's concert halted, and he jumped off the stage to take his wife in an emotional embrace and kissed her as the crowd went wild.

