Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for Just Honoring Travis Barker on Father’s Day: "What About Scott?"

Kourtney Kardashian's recent Father's Day post on Instagram sparked a heated debate on social media. The reality star shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Travis Barker, praising him for being an amazing dad.

The post featured several adorable snaps of Barker cradling their seven-month-old baby boy, Rocky. However, fans were quick to notice that she failed to acknowledge her ex-partner, socialite Scott Disick, who is the father of her three older children.

"Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker!! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids. You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!" she wrote. While the sentiment behind the post was undoubtedly sweet, many fans couldn't help but point out the glaring omission of Disick. After all, he is the father of Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. Netizens flooded the comments section, deeming Kourtney's actions as 'disrespectful' towards the 'Lord', as reported by The Daily Mail.

"I actually find this so disrespectful that you haven't included your other kids with Scott...He is the father of your 3 other children in case you had forgotten about him and them," a user wrote.

Another added, "What about Scott? 'Grateful for the dad that you are to ALL of our kids?' These kids have a father. His name is Scott." Some even accused Kourtney of snubbing her older children by not featuring them in the post. "Way to exclude your other 3 children," a comment read.

A few however defended Kourtney's decision. A user argued that she was simply honoring her current husband and had no obligation to acknowledge her ex. Amidst the controversy, Disick spent Father's Day with his three kids, enjoying a family dinner at Nobu, in Malibu. He took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a silver balloon display his children made for him. The caption read, "Thanks my loves for making this day what it is to me! ❤️."

Kourtney shared a tumultuous relationship with Disick, tainted by alcohol addiction, incessant partying, and infidelity. The two began dating in 2006 and eventually called it quits in 2015. Disick, 41, went on to date Sofia Richie for a short while, and Kourtney, 45, married Barker, 48, the drummer for Blink-182, in 2022.

During an April 2022 episode of The Kardashians, the father of three reflected on growing apart from his ex as she concentrated on beginning a new life with Barker. "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend," he said to Khloé Kardashian on the Hulu series.