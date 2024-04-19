Melania Trump Echos Husband Donald Trump's Sentiment, Calls Hush Money Trial a 'Disgrace'

Melania Trump may not be at the campaign, but she's been her husband's silent supporter. Amid her husband Donald Trump's trial concerning his affair with adult star Stormy Daniels, the former First Lady voiced her concern, in private, of course. According to The New York Times, Melania called the Hush Money case a "disgrace" that amounts to election interference.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Elsa

Although she's long referred to the case as "his problem," not hers, as the trial opened on Monday, April 15, 2024, she shared her viewpoint with someone who wouldn't publicly speak to avoid ruining their relationship with the Trumps. The White House correspondent Katie Rogers reported Melania echoed her husband's sentiments, saying the trial itself is unfair.

Among his four indictments, Trump was charged with paying $130,000 payment to porn star Daniels to buy her silence before the 2016 elections. An actress and director in the adult film industry, she first met the former president at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Originally, Stephanie Clifford, revealed she had sex with the Republican front-runner in 2006, when Melania gave birth to their only son Barron Trump. In an interview with InTouch Weekly, she detailed the incident, "I went in and I was all dressed up because I had just assumed that we were going to go to dinner, [but] he was wearing pajama pants," afterward they slept together.

When the Slovenian heard of her husband's alleged affair, she "didn't take it lightly." According to Stephanie Grisham, who served as the former first lady's press secretary at the time, Melania was apparently raging in anger. "We went to the State of the Union separately," recalled Grisham on CNN. "She refused to walk out to Marine One with [Donald] because she didn't want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man."

In her memoir, I'll Take Your Questions Now, she further recounted, "I felt that Mrs. Trump was embarrassed and that she wanted him to feel embarrassed, too. Whether he is capable of that or not, I don't know." She added that the woman wanted to be at a distance from her husband following the allegations and didn't want to be seen as a "political wife."

The former model has maintained a low profile, especially after Trump left the White House in 2021. While she allows her outspoken, aggressive husband to shine through, her mysterious aura and silent personality are hot topics among the curious.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alon Skuy

However, lately, she's been showing up on occasions alongside her husband's second attempt to return to the Oval Office. The most recent was her presence at the Mar-a-Lago fundraiser where reportedly Trump raised $5 million (still unverified), thanks to the deep-pocketed elites.

And now, it is likely that Melania would show up at the Hush Money trial with some predicting she'd be a potential witness in the case. A source close to the Trumps claimed, "She's [Melania] not going anywhere. She's there for him. They're going through it together.

She's been that rock of the family," per Daily Mail.