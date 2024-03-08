Kourtney Kardashian Slammed as 'Irresponsible' For a Photo of Her Son, Reign, in a Pickup Vehicle

Kourtney Kardashian, the reality TV star, has been under fire for her parenting choices. Most recently, she was criticized for an Instagram photo of her youngest kid Reign Disick, 8, who is her son from her ex-partner Scott Disick, 40.

She has been posting updates on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her family's trip to Australia. Reportedly she shared several pictures, some of which included her kids, Reign and Penelope.

As reported by The Sun, in one picture, he was seen making an absurd expression next to his mother and Penelope as they made cute faces for the camera.

The controversial image was of Reign sitting alone in the back of a pickup vehicle. She wrote along with the post, "Feeling so grateful for every single second with my babies. Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older. Thank you, Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders)."

The famous mother seems to brush off criticism over her casual parenting style, even though she was previously under fire for reportedly putting her children in danger in a vehicle in 2022. When the kids were shown on camera riding in a vehicle without a cross-strap on their horizontal seat belts, the public became concerned for their safety.

One user commented at the time, "Those seatbelts were scientifically proven to be unsafe but okay. I guess the vibes matter more than anything." A second one added, "Poor kids. Not safe at all, I wouldn’t let my kids in those seatbelts in an old convertible like that." A third one added, "Reign is seven he should still be in a booster seat." Last month, she and her husband Travis Barker came under criticism for referring to themselves as “Rocky’s parents,” focusing only on their newborn baby, and apparently ignoring the couple’s older children from past relationships.

On Thursday, January 18 she posted pictures from her date night with her husband on Instagram. It was their first time walking the red carpet together since the birth of their son Rocky Thirteen in November 2023. The couple attended the 2023 Emmy Awards on Sunday, January 14. "Rocky's parents," was all that the creator of Poosh captioned the photo set.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robino Salvatore

One user commented on the post, "Mason Penelope and Reigns mom too, cause it seems like they don't get enough love lately." A second one added, "Ohh so you’re gonna be that parent that gets remarried and has a child with the new husband and forgets about your other kids."

A third user wrote, "She's still being self-centered. What about your other babies." A fourth one added, "Again, I don’t think she has ever posted a pic saying Mason Reign and Penelope’s parents before when she was with Scott." A fifth one jotted down, "U have other kids too deadset STOP acting like his Ur only kid one day Ur kids will get sick of U acting like U have one kid."