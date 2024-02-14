Ben Affleck Plays Up His 'Bored' Expression and J Lo’s New Album in Super Bowl Ad for Dunkin’

In a recent Dunkin' commercial, Ben Affleck, attempting to become the next great pop artist, took a satirical jab at his wife Jennifer Lopez's forthcoming album This Is Me...Now and made light of his renowned 'bored' expression. The new commercial, which began with a story about the 51-year-old actor's presence at the 2023 Grammy Awards, made fun of his expression. Affleck can be seen watching the TV while holding a cup from the coffee chain, which shows a photo of him and his wife Lopez with a banner that reads, "The Bordest Man in the World."

As reported by Page Six, the ardent Dunkin' enthusiast says that he intends to convey such gloomy facial expressions while he speaks in a Boston accent. Glancing at the photo of himself and his spouse, Affleck says, "Keep laughing. He’s bored? No, studying. Always watching. I could do that. How hard can it be?" After that, the promo features Affleck in a recording studio, holding a box of Dunkin', as he spoke about his 'crazy dream' of becoming a musician. He says, "I had come up with some beats and then you were like, ‘Maybe you should put that on a record.' I even had like a persona, like J.Lo or like B.Lo. That’s the bad version, obviously."

In a humorous scene, Affleck asks Charli D'Amelio, "Who is TikTok?" as she tries to teach him how to dance. He then observes while delivering a little motivational speech to himself. He went on to say, "They told you you're no good. You're a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm, and you can't sing on key. You're not coordinated. That means I can’t be a pop star? Mmm. Underestimate Boston. Mmm." He tells himself again as he hangs a gold chain around his neck with a donut attached, then adds, "At your peril, this is me now."

Many admirers praised the pair for playing down Affleck's iconic moment from last year's Grammy event, in which he was seen wearing a grumpy expression. Following his viral moment at the awards, Affleck explained his demeanor, saying that presenter Trevor Noah had taken him by surprise. He told the Hollywood Reporter, "I saw [Noah approach], and I was like, ‘Oh, God'. They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling."

The DunKings have made their debut. One of the #SuperBowl spots for Dunkin’ featured Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady pitching Jennifer Lopez on their newest band. The ad featured many nods to popular culture, with Damon saying, ‘How do you like them…donuts,’ in reference… pic.twitter.com/vfvdMxYUBO — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) February 12, 2024

Affleck claimed to have been teasing his wife, saying to her, "As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor." Affleck continued, "She goes, ‘You better f–king not leave,' That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, ‘All right, who is this act?'"

Another funny moment from the show was when, after Sam Smith's contentious rendition of Unholy, Noah played a phone conversation with his mother, joking, "Mom, it wasn’t the actual devil. No, they were just dressed as the devil, Mom." The presenter was sitting next to Lopez at the moment, and during their short conversation, Lopez could be seen giving her spouse a firm thump on the chest.