Kourtney Kardashian Looks Stunning in Throwback Pictures From Her Italian Vacay

Kourtney Kardashian has been feeling rather nostalgic, going by her recent post on Instagram. The carousel of photos featured a throwback to when she and her two children took a pleasant vacation to the ethereal city of Italy in Portofino. She shared a series of stunning and heartwarming pictures of not just herself, but also her then-tiny children Mason and Penelope.

The beauty mogul got candid about the throwbacks in the recent carousel she posted of her family simply basking in the afterglow of the radiant sun that shone brightly in Italy during the visit. The mother of three captioned her post with "Portofino, Italy. August 2019."

In the first picture, Kourtney can be seen sunbathing on the back of what appears to be a speedboat. She put on a black swimsuit that compliments the weather and location. To protect her from the scorching sun the reality television sensation sported a chic pair of sunglasses followed by a beige sunhat. Kourtney, of course, picked a stunning background: sunbathing while speeding away on a boat atop cerulean blue waters, the waves shining in the sunlight.

(Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

The pictures that followed took many of her 221.5 million followers on Instagram through a trip down memory lane. The carousel featured her adorable children Mason, Penelope, and Reign having the time of their lives. In one such image, Penelope is observed to be carrying her little brother who lovingly holds onto his big sister for support.

The young lady, just like her mother, looked super cute in her floral-themed dress and pink flip-flops. Her brother Reign dressed up for the occasion as well, wearing sky-blue shorts followed by an off-white casual t-shirt. His sliders were definitely eye-catching as they featured a rustic snake-skin print. Their brother Mason too made a brief appearance as the trio of siblings appeared to be by a pier gearing up for a nice cold swim.

Apart from the breathtaking views and scenic beauty followed by much sunbathing and supposed watersports, Kourtney highlighted a stunning spread of food at her breakfast table. This divine-looking meal featured the finest of ingredients from Italy and a few classic dishes that are a sight for sore eyes. To begin with, a refreshing bowl of healthy berries and fruit is followed by soft and scrumptious Focaccia bread, a classic Italian bread doused with a generous serving of olive oil and herbs or veggies of choice. A light omelet is complemented by a side of some crispy bacon that accompanies perfectly toasted loaves of bread with an array of spreads. Next is some decadent cream cheese followed by a generous serving of classic hazelnut spread, Nutella, and miniature bottles of jam atop a neat plate. Lastly, some diced avocado, an ample serving of delish croissants and flavored yogurt, and some trail mix complete the healthy and balanced meal.